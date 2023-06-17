The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Northern Suburbs Community Hub netball centre could host national titles

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
June 17 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Hawks' Ashlea Mawer and Cavaliers' Eunice Kidmas battle for the ball. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Northern Hawks' Ashlea Mawer and Cavaliers' Eunice Kidmas battle for the ball. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Tasmania's chances of hosting netball national championships have been increased following the announcement of four dedicated indoor courts in Invermay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.