Tasmania's chances of hosting netball national championships have been increased following the announcement of four dedicated indoor courts in Invermay.
The Northern Suburbs Community Hub will become the new home for netball in Launceston from mid 2025, catering for all levels of the sport's pathway.
Netball Australia's Glenn Turnor described a four-court facility as "a great start" to Tasmania's chances of hosting a national event.
"We do run two, three and sometimes four courts simultaneously across a week-long competition, so being able to come to an indoor facility is certainly going to increase Tasmania's chances to bid for those events," he said.
Netball Tasmania chief executive Mitch Coulson added: "That was a critical case to open the door to those sorts of conversations with Netball Australia which we will certainly be doing in the future."
The state's organising body is also in conversations with Netball Australia in regards to a potential Super Netball team in the future following Collingwood's departure from the league.
Coulson said there is a "really great level of support" from the Tasmanian Government in regards to a team and having elite netball played in the state.
"We're having a really close look at that in collaboration with Government and we're in constant talks with Netball Australia," he said.
"All we can do from our end is keep engaging and keep making the representations that this is a great home for the sport - it's a really strong netball market, particularly in the North."
Tasmanian Netball League sides Northern Hawks and Cavaliers are set to reap the benefits of the $43 million project.
Northern Hawks stalwart Ashlea Mawer, who is one of the state's best players, grew up in Mowbray and is excited to see four new indoor courts be built in Northern Tasmania.
"It's really exciting to see something like this happening ... it's been a long time coming," she said.
"From playing on a Saturday, from the talk of this happening to it something actually coming out of it, it is amazing.
"I think it's a huge thing for people coming through grassroots netball, having this facility to be able to play at and aspire to play at too. I remember when I was playing on a Saturday [morning at Hoblers Bridge], there were games cancelled because of the weather, just having that option too is amazing."
The Northern Tasmanian Netball Association will also benefit from the centre, outgrowing their three indoor courts at the Silverdome.
There are 2500 players in the NTNA, with 97 teams in the junior roster, which is also played at the outdoor Hoblers Bridge courts, and 71 in the mid-week roster - held across three nights at the Silverdome.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.