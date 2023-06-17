The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Mowbray's $43m 'home of netball': Northern Suburbs Community Hub designs revealed

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated June 17 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the new courts in Mowbray. Picture supplied
An artist's impression of the new courts in Mowbray. Picture supplied

A $43 million project will make Mowbray the new home of Northern Tasmanian netball by mid-2025.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.