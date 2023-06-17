A $43 million project will make Mowbray the new home of Northern Tasmanian netball by mid-2025.
The Northern Suburbs Community Hub will house four indoor netball courts and three multi-purpose courts for basketball, volleyball and other indoor sports.
Sports Minister Nic Street said construction was expected to begin in 2024.
"It's a really important announcement for netball, but also all for all indoor state in the North of the state," Mr Street said.
The announcement comes amid growing cries for more basketball facilities in the state's North, which has an estimated shortfall of about 15 courts.
Minister Street said the new facility wouldn't solve Launceston's court shortage on its own, but promised work to provide more facilities was ongoing.
"It's a step towards solving that," Mr Street said.
"This site alone isn't going to solve the court shortages we've got, but what it will do is provide a new home for netball in Launceston and three multi-use courts for basketball, netball and other indoor sports to use.
"We will work with the federal government ongoing but also Launceston City Council about other sites in the North of the state for more indoor courts as well."
The NSCH will be built at 316-320 Invermay Road in Mowbray, which is currently the site of an abandoned warehouse.
The centre will also take in rock climbing, weightlifting and boxing facilities, a gym and a cafe.
The state government is contributing $27.5 million towards the project, which has also secured funding from the federal government and City of Launceston.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.