A few days after Launceston City coach Daniel Syson suggested Devonport's Roberto Garrido "should be playing at a higher level", the Spaniard bagged five goals in 34 minutes during Strikers' 8-1 victory.
In atrocious conditions, the runaway NPL Tasmania leaders raced into a 5-0 half-time lead despite missing Kieran Mulraney, Ali Dulleh and Nick Lanau-Atkinson.
Garrido tapped in the first but his second was somewhat controversial as City coaches Syson and Nathan Pitchford appealed unsuccessfully for a foul on Alex Jacobs. Garrido turned provider for Brody Denehey before poaching a third and converting his fourth from the spot after Jacobs upended Denehey.
Luke Bennett set up Garrido's fifth and then claimed one of his own before Fahim Moradi celebrated his return to Launceston.
City were not without chances, but Mason Smith's shot was saved and Jhostan Padron's follow-up blocked before Toby Simeoni found the net with a splendid solo effort seven minutes from time.
The mid-season transfer window cannot come soon enough for Riverside who are looking to make major squad changes following their 6-1 loss to Glenorchy.
A hat-trick to Eli Luttmer and others to Adam Gorrie, Jaxon Richardson and a Campbell Young own goal did the damage.
Without a goal in four matches, during which they have conceded 22, Olympic were delighted to see substitute Riley Wakeford find the net early in the second half.
Lynden Prince - coaching the side in the absence of Helder Dos Santos Silva - said it was a fair result.
"We still created opportunities but could not put them away," he said.
"We keep talking about having a young squad but that's what it is. We've got 18-year-olds doing a fair job at NPL level and we've got to get players in that can teach these young players."
Prince expected Olympic to welcome "three or four" players for next week's match at Devonport.
Launceston United went down by the same 6-1 scoreline at South Hobart. A Connor Reading own goal was added to by Jackson Dent's double, Nick Morton, Sam Berezansky and Danny Arnaiz with Angelo Amato claiming United's consolation.
A double for Xuan Cappellino earned Clarence a 2-1 win over Kingborough, who replied in injury time through Kobe Kemp.
Gedi Krusa signed off from Riverside under-21s with a match-winning performance and bold predictions for their future.
The experienced Lithuanian scored both goals in a 2-1 win over Glenorchy - including a Panenka penalty - and was only denied a hat-trick by a last-minute goalline clearance.
One of three allowed over-age players in the side, the former City playmaker will return to NPL duties when the transfer window opens but feels Olympic's juniors are well placed.
"I definitely wanted to finish with victory," Krusa said. "It's been really good to play with the younger players. They're a pretty decent side and in the seven or eight games I've played with them they have improved and I hope they can finish the season off strongly."
Launceston United lost 3-1 at South Hobart.
In the Women's Super League, Kingborough had to come from behind to beat struggling Taroona 2-1. Bridget O'Brien gave the visitors an early lead before Dani Kannegiesser levelled from the spot and Cara Lashmar scored an injury-time winner.
Northern Rangers' Northern Championship women's coach Jo Haezebrouck said his side are getting closer to a winning formula after a 5-1 win over Riverside.
Four goals for the prolific Mo Chamberlin and one for Abbie Chugg earned victory against an Olympic side who hit back through Millie Wing.
"A bit of formation tweaking gave us more security and confidence," said Haezebrouck, whose squad of 13 senior players is supplemented by under-17s.
"We had a lot of fit players which makes a difference and we were pretty smart with subs. We had a lot of control of possession and when you have Moana and Abbie up front, you know you can rely on them."
Olympic coach Chris Connolly responded: "The score was not really reflective of the game but they deserved to win."
Launceston United went on a goal-spree at Somerset, winning 12-0 courtesy of Bianca Anderson (four), Olivia Smith (two), Kathleen Fuller (two), Anna Day, Evie Cheney and Laura Fulton.
Launceston City lost 1-0 to Devonport while the Burnie v Ulverstone match was abandoned following a serious injury.
In the men's competition, early braces for Danyon Lyall and Rhys McHugh gave Devonport a 4-0 win at Launceston City. United went down 9-1 at Somerset while Ulverstone won 3-2 at Burnie.
