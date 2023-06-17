The Examiner
Launceston City, United and Riverside leak goals in NPL Tasmania

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated June 17 2023 - 7:27pm, first published 7:00pm
Devonport's Roberto Garrido celebrates his third goal against Launceston City. Picture by Paul Scambler
A few days after Launceston City coach Daniel Syson suggested Devonport's Roberto Garrido "should be playing at a higher level", the Spaniard bagged five goals in 34 minutes during Strikers' 8-1 victory.

