Launceston Tornadoes coped admirably in the absence of skipper Keely Froling, storming to an 82-73 win at Ballarat.
The NBL1 South second-bottom hosts were no match for the 13th-placed visitors who improved their record to 6-9.
Olivia West dominated on the scoreboard, accumulating 26 points but she had plenty of support.
Riley Lupfer added 16 and Micah Simpson 15 with Macey Crawford's 14 backed up by eight rebounds as each of the starting five registered multiple points, rebounds and assists.
The Miners shared the points around with Abigail Wehrung contributing 19 as she spent every second on court.
Emma Karamovic added 16 and Tayanna Jones 14 while Milly Sharp backed up her eight with 11 rebounds.
Miners started stronger to enjoy a one-point lead at the first break but the Torns won every quarter from then on including the last by six points to storm home even though they only needed to use six players.
Coming off the long-weekend break the Torns had eight home and away games remaining as they seek to make the top eight.
Sarah Veale's side were without Froling who is unavailable due to an Australian Opals' camp.
The points machine was selected in the Opals' extended squad ahead of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Sydney from June 26 to July 2.
Froling's 25.90 points per game is second only to Chloe Bibby's 26.60 at Frankston.
The Torns complete their weekend commitments with Sunday's game against 15th-placed Kilsyth Cobras (4-10) which starts at midday.
In other Saturday games, Geelong beat Dandenong 92-84, Sandringham won 96-69 at Casey, Kilsyth edged a low-scoring encounter 48-43 over Nunawading, Ringwood beat Mount Gambier 99-77 and Knox beat Keilor Thunder 89-58.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.