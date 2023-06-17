The Examiner
Launceston Tornadoes face Ballarat Miners in NBL1 South

Rob Shaw
Updated June 17 2023 - 7:53pm, first published 7:30pm
Olivia West led the way for the Tornadoes. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Launceston Tornadoes coped admirably in the absence of skipper Keely Froling, storming to an 82-73 win at Ballarat.

