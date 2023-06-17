As journalists, our primary objective is to relay information clearly, concisely and impartially to the public. To fulfil this essential responsibility, we must maintain balance in our reporting. It is crucial to give fair column space to all sides of an argument and not barrack for one side.
In my short time in Launceston, I have met with Labor, Liberal, Green and independent state and federal politicians. I've also met with various lobby group representatives. I've outlined my balance agenda to them, and told them this is how we intend to do things at The Examiner. All have said what I have outlined is all they ask for from the media.
Some media organisations in this country do pick a side, and that's very clear. I have had readers confuse balance for bias in newsrooms I have run because they are so used to the 'barracking' from media they think that is how we should practice our trade. It is not.
When reporting on politics, or social issues, it is easy to fall into the trap of emphasising one side of the argument. The importance of balance in journalism cannot be overstated. It is a fundamental principle of professional journalism, rooted in the idea that fair and accurate reporting is crucial to the functioning of a democratic society. By presenting both sides of a story, we provide the public with a comprehensive and nuanced understanding of complex issues, enabling them to make informed decisions and engage in constructive debate. This means providing equal opportunity and consideration to different viewpoints, regardless of their popularity or political alignment. It also involves taking a critical approach to the information we receive, scrutinising its reliability and accuracy before presenting it to our readers.
It is a far too common failing in the modern media landscape to be influenced by personal biases and affinities in news articles. Having an opinion is acceptable if it is clearly defined as an opinion. It has no place when it is labelled as news.
Maintaining balance in journalism requires a lot of effort and diligence. It involves conducting thorough research on the subject matter, interviewing a range of people with different perspectives, and fact-checking all information before publishing. In today's fast-paced news cycles and social media echo chambers, balance in journalism is more important than ever. With so much fake news and misinformation being spread, the role of professional journalists in delivering accurate and balanced news has become more critical than ever before. At The Examiner, we will always seek to adhere to the principles of balance and impartiality.
My goal as the editor of The Examiner is to rebuild trust in the media and ensure that the public is well-informed about the issues that matter most.
By providing a fair and accurate account of all sides of a story, we empower our readers to make informed decisions and engage in constructive debate. A lack of balance in reporting can lead to inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading information, harming the public's understanding of critical issues. As journalists, we have a duty to maintain our impartiality and report the facts without fear or favour. Only by upholding these principles can we ensure that The Examiner remains a trusted and respected source of information for all.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.