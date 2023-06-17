The Examiner
OPINION: Balance builds trust in The Examiner's journalism

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated June 18 2023 - 7:39am, first published 7:00am
Launceston Examiner editor Craig Thomson. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
As journalists, our primary objective is to relay information clearly, concisely and impartially to the public. To fulfil this essential responsibility, we must maintain balance in our reporting. It is crucial to give fair column space to all sides of an argument and not barrack for one side.

Editor

Editor

