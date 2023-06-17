When reporting on politics, or social issues, it is easy to fall into the trap of emphasising one side of the argument. The importance of balance in journalism cannot be overstated. It is a fundamental principle of professional journalism, rooted in the idea that fair and accurate reporting is crucial to the functioning of a democratic society. By presenting both sides of a story, we provide the public with a comprehensive and nuanced understanding of complex issues, enabling them to make informed decisions and engage in constructive debate. This means providing equal opportunity and consideration to different viewpoints, regardless of their popularity or political alignment. It also involves taking a critical approach to the information we receive, scrutinising its reliability and accuracy before presenting it to our readers.