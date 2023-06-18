Tasmanian swimmers have produced some excellent performances at the world championship trials in Melbourne.
Launceston Aquatic Club had two swimmers in action at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.
One of six swimmers aged 15 or under among the field of 38 for the 50-metre butterfly, Isabella Muldoon swam a time of 28.22 to be 24th fastest.
The 15-year-old, whose seed time was 27.73, finished just six positions outside of being involved in the next round.
Clubmate Georgia Woods competed in both 50 and 100m breaststroke events.
The 19-year-old's 100m time of 1:15.59 saw her finish 38th fastest of 46 entries. In the 50m she was 34th of 43 entries in a time of 34.37.
Former South Esk swimmer Hugh Dolle contested the 100 and 200m freestyle events.
Now swimming for Queensland's St Peter's Western club, the 18-year-old Australian Age Championships medallist recorded the 23rd fastest time (1:51.20) of the 52 competitors in the 200m to finish one place behind Mack Horton and just five off being involved in the next round.
In the 100m, Dolle's time of 51.33 saw him ranked 43rd of 70 entrants.
South Esk coach Ketrina Clarke said: "Hugh has posted credible results in open competition. South Esk is very proud of Hugh's achievements at national level."
Dolle's St Peter's Western clubmate Ariarne Titmus recorded Tasmania's best results to qualify for the world titles in Fukuoka, Japan, in July.
"The job's done, I'm on the plane and now my focus has to shift to worlds," the 22-year-old former Riverside and Launceston Aquatic freestyler told reporters after winning the 800m.
"I've got a lot of work to do between now and then and I feel like if I get my head into gear I can do it."
The multiple Olympic champion also won the 400m and finished second to St Peter's Western clubmate Mollie O'Callaghan in the 200m.
On her 800m victory, Titmus said: "I think it does potentially get overlooked because Katie [Ledecky] is in a class of her own in the 800. I believe her world record is going to stand for a long time. So for me I feel like the training I do probably is for the 400 particularly, but we do speed work for the 200m and aerobic stuff complements the 800m.
"I feel like all the training I do is great for all three - all three of them are opportunities to race for Australia and win medals for our country."
Titmus was also happy with her 200m silver medal.
"Most of the women in the field are under the individual qualifying time which is incredible. It just goes to show the incredible depth that we have, which I feel really grateful to be a part of. To have five St Peter's Western girls in the final, it's kind of just like training.
"I think with a little bit more of a rest, hopefully my legs will freshen up a bit going into worlds.
"But it's just about getting on the plane [to world championships] and doing my job when I get there."
Titmus even hinted at a possible retirement after facing 16-year-old sensation Summer McIntosh, who took her 400m world record by clocking 3:56.08 in March, and American great Ledecky at worlds and then next year's Olympics.
Hobart's Max Giuliani reached the final of the 200m freestyle.
The Queensland-based 19-year-old, who represents the Miami Club, clocked 1:48.17 to qualify seventh fastest and improved his time to 1:48.05 as he finished eighth in the final.
In the 100m, Giuliani was 13th fastest (49.69) in qualifying and finished fifth in the B-final in 49.80. In Sunday's 50m free, Giuliani was 45th fastest of 52 competitors in 23.73.
Another Hobart swimmer who now represents Miami and also made a final was Matilda Smith.
The 18-year-old breast-stroker qualified fifth fastest in the 100m and came seventh in the final in 1:09.71. Smith was the ninth-fastest qualifier in the 50m and finished seventh in the B-final (32.70). Completing her program with the 200m, Smith finished fifth in the final after improving her time to 2:29.46.
Although South Esk does not have a representative competing at the trials, Clarke said one of the club's captains, Sophie Hills, did qualify but, at just 16, decided to hold off competing in the open event.
The para-swimmer was a silver medallist in the 400m freestyle at the Australian Multi-Class Championships in April. Hills also broke the Tasmanian 16-year-old girls' S9 100m breaststroke (1:36.96) and 200m individual medley (3:04.10) records during the last two qualifying trials in Launceston.
South Esk held their annual sprint meet at Launceston Aquatic Centre on Saturday with 157 swimmers entered.
Billed as a fun event, it featured music from a DJ and all sprint races over 25m and 50m plus club relay events. The Curran Cup is an 8x50m multi-age relay event.
Medals were awarded to top three placegetters in each age group and SE Sprint Meet towels to winners of each of the butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke races.
There is a trophy for the main relay while freestyle swimmers also race for the "Dash for Cash" over 50m with cash prizes for the top eight swimmers in junior and senior age groups.
