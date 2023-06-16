A sea of purple made its way through Civic Square, Brisbane Street Mall and the streets of Launceston on Friday as supporters marched to raise awareness of elder abuse in the community.
Organised by the City of Launceston and Council On the Ageing Tasmania (COTA), the march involved a group of around thirty to forty people, including acting mayor Matthew Garwood and COTA Tasmania chief executive Craig Chadwick.
"It's important that we shine a light on the scourge of our community which is elder abuse. It's really a hidden pandemic," Mr Chadwick said.
One in six Australians will be a victim of elder abuse, he said.
"Abuse affects people's dignity, it affects their self-worth. It is an embarrassment to them when it shouldn't be," Mr Chadwick said.
"We need to really empower people to have a voice in this space whether that's directly through their own voice or a through a trusted person," he said.
Elder abuse is driven by ageism, Mr Chadwick said.
"The thought that someone's age, a number associated with them, impacts on their ability to have rights, to have choice, to make decisions, is a form of abuse."
Other marches have also been held for the same cause in Burnie and Hobart.
Mr Chadwick said that today's turnout in Launceston was "fantastic" considering the weather.
Acting mayor Matthew Garwood said that said that it was important for the council to raise awareness of how businesses, friends and networks could get involved with spreading the message around elder abuse.
The city turned purple today and it was great to have so many people walk the streets today, Cr Garwood said.
If this article has raised any issues for you can ring the Tasmanian Elder Abuse Helpline on 1800 441 169 or look online at www.elderabuse.tas.gov.au.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
