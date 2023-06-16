Eastern Barred Bandicoots are one of many critters set to benefit from revegetation projects under the Landcare Grants Program, which is open for its fifth round.
The small marsupials are on the radar of landowners who secured funding under the Landcare program to plant trees and restore habitat biodiversity.
The grants can be obtained by landowners for weed removal, erosion control, fire management and habitat protection and augmentation.
Primary Industries and Water Minister Jo Palmer said up to $463,500 would be available through the fifth round of the Landcare Action Grants Program.
Ms Palmer said the recent budget had provided $225,000 to extend the program until 2025-26, and had also provided a further $85,000 to Landcare for its insurance costs and to conduct a feasibility study for its future.
"This co-investment with farmers, property owners and other community organisations supports improved natural resource management, enhanced agricultural practices, and innovative carbon farming initiatives," Ms Palmer said.
"Revegetation projects are a priority for this round, with funding available to projects that can be completed by June 2025."
Cradle Coast Authority NRM chair Peter Voller said the grants allowed landowners to think about the most effective way to improve productivity of their land.
He said a recent grant revegetation project aimed to restore habitat for small fauna such as the Eastern Barred Bandicoot.
Landcare chief executive Peter Stronach said it was a welcome commitment for Tasmania's agriculture, unique bushland and coastal areas.
"We believe these kinds of grants are really important in bolstering the community to create healthy catchments, which we need for the future," he said.
Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers chief executive Hugh Christie said the grants supported sustainable agriculture.
"Programs and projects such as this help our members take control of their futures and make sure they are sustainably managing their farms so the environment keeps supporting agricultural projects for years to come."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.