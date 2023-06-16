With end of the financial year just around the corner, the Australian Taxation Office has warned it will be using all of its data-matching abilities to ensure Tasmanians pay their fair share of tax come June 30.
ATO assistant commissioner Tim Loh said new data-matching programs now receive information from banks, property managers, insurance providers, financial institutions providing loans for residential investment properties, as well as sharing economy apps such as Air BnB and Uber.
He said the information gave the ATO "all the needed clues" to track down taxpayers with incorrect information in their tax return.
"We will use this information to identify and educate taxpayers who have made incorrect claims in their return, with a longer-term plan to pre-fill as much information as possible in future years," Mr Loh said.
He said new regulations taking effect from July 1 will require more electronic distribution platforms, such as taxi services, ride-sourcing, and short-term accommodation providers, to report payment information to the ATO.
'While the ATO has received data from a number of digital platforms in the past, this legislative change means more platforms will be required to regularly report into the future," Mr Loh said.
The change will make it easier for the ATO to view all of the income people are making from their side hustles, whether it be driving an Uber or renting out an investment property to Air BnB.
The ATO's review of previous income tax returns showed 90 per cent of rental property owners were getting their return wrong, Mr Loh said.
"Around 80 per cent of taxpayers with rental income claimed a deduction for interest on their loan and this is where we're seeing mistakes.
"For example, you can't refinance an investment property to buy personal items, like a holiday to Europe or a Tesla, then continue to claim the interest expenses as a tax deduction."
The ATO will also be making changes around working from home deductions.
Almost 5 million Australians claimed expenses for working from home expenses last financial year, but the ATO has brought in a new ways to claim deductions.
Mr Loh said that taxpayers can choose one of two methods to claim working from home deductions: either the "actual cost" or "fixed rate" method.
He said keeping good records will give you flexibility to choose the right method that suits your circumstances and gives you the best deduction this tax time.
"To claim your working from home expenses, you must be working from home to fulfil your employment duties, not just carrying out minimal tasks, such as occasionally checking emails or taking calls," Mr Loh said.
"Also, you must incur additional expenses as a result of working from home."
