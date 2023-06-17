The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Northerners leading the charge into Tasmanian Rugby Union round six

By Lachlan Grey
June 17 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Devonport Bull Courtney Harris scoring against Hobart Harlequins in round five. Picture supplied
Devonport Bull Courtney Harris scoring against Hobart Harlequins in round five. Picture supplied

Two packs are forming after five rounds of 2023 premiership competition with Taroona flying the flag ahead of a chasing northern trio featuring Burnie, Launceston and Devonport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.