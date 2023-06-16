The Tasmania Devils girls' side will go into Saturday's match-up without the majority of their leadership group in an on-field capacity.
With captain Candice Belbin and vice-captains Tunisha Kikoak and Georgia Clark all taking part in the Under-23 All Stars game at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, the trio will assist with coaching duties in the Devils' Saturday match.
The Tasmanian team face Gippsland Power at Warrawee Park in Victoria, with coach Jodie Clifford proud of her leaders for making the step up.
"They get the opportunity to play at that next level and I think that's really great for their individual development," she said.
"Losing Candice, Tunisha and Georgia leaves some big holes but I think the inclusion of Priya Bowering and Lucy Thompson back in - they're big ins for us as well.
"It'll be good to have those girls back in after some injury and [we'll have] just a few changes in some positions [as we] just try to get our balance right because I don't think we've quite got that yet."
The Devils sit in seventh on the Coates Talent League's ladder with a win-loss record of 4-3, while the Power are 13th at 2-4.
However, Clifford and the Devils are not getting too far ahead of themselves after becoming Sandringham's first victim last week.
Seven games into their season, the coach said there's been some positives to take out of their start, alongside several things to improve on.
"We probably let a couple of games that we should've won slip by and I think we should probably be a little bit higher than what we are but we'll use those as learning opportunities and we've got some really winnable games in the next few weeks," she said.
"We've got some real challenges as well so hopefully the girls can take what they've learned from the first half of the season and apply that to the big games that we need to win and be competitive against."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
