"There was a fair bit to play for today so everyone's pretty up-and-about at the moment."
Bridgenorth have made a statement in the NTFA premier competition with a tantilsing two-point home win against Bracknell on Saturday.
The Parrots flew out of the gates with a six-goal to one first quarter and held on for a 8.6 (54) to 7.10 (52) victory.
The hosts led by 24 points at three-quarter time and given the strong breeze, you sensed the Redlegs would come home strong in the final term.
The sixth versus fifth battle was crucial in the context of the year with both teams now on equal points (16) halfway through the season.
Parrots coach Oli Cook described the importance of the win.
"To be able to get that four points on the board and turn four and four - there's light at the end of the tunnel," he said.
"It gives the boys something to reach towards (in terms of) finals footy."
Cook said his group hung on when there was just a goal in it with 11 minutes to go.
"The pressure was outstanding with the grit, determination and perseverance," he said.
"For those boys to keep bashing and crashing in to hold them up and eventually come away with a win without kicking a goal in that last quarter was pretty special."
Cook noted it was a significant day in many ways.
The teams played for the Brett Jordan memorial trophy.
Jordan, who passed away earlier this year, played for Bracknell and gave great service to Bridgenorth across 15 years.
Parrots stalwart Lyle Hunt also passed away during the week.
Additionally, it was Matthew Zanetto's 150th senior game for the Parrots and captain Billy Jack's birthday.
As noted in the lead up, the Redlegs are injury riddled with the likes of Michael Musicka (shoulder) and key defenders Kobi Latham (dislocated knee cap) and Oli Gibson (ankle) missing.
But it was the Redlegs' poor start that would have worried coach Corry Goodluck.
They also found themselves five goals down at quarter-time against South Launceston in round eight and Rocherlea in round seven.
Meanwhile, South are looking like the team to beat after defeating Deloraine 15.17 (107) to 2.3 (15) at Youngtown Oval.
Coach Jack Maher spoke of his group's potential after having won three in a row.
"I'm happy to say that we're good enough to win it (the premiership)," he said.
"But there's obviously a process and it's just making sure that some of the younger kids can believe that it's not just a year of building, it's a year where we can really have a red-hot crack.
"They're starting to believe, which is good. I know the experienced blokes know how to win it."
Maher felt his side was efficient and executed simple skills well despite the windy conditions.
Will Harper kicked four goals, Lochie Cocker nailed three and Kurt Hibbs slotted one in his 50th senior game.
In the other matches, two of the completion's top sides were given a scare.
Ladder-leaders Hillwood accounted for Scottsdale with a 12.17 (89) to 7.5 (47) victory after only being up by two goals at the final change.
Third-placed Longford overcame a scare from George Town to emerge 9.14 (68) to 5.7 (37) winners after being 14 points up at three-quarter time.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
