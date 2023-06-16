Weekly wrap: Let's accentuate the positive because it feels good

We have reported on the ongoing saga of a shortage of basketball courts in our city. Our readers have told us many of them have children or grandchildren that play the sport and are concerned youngsters are consistently denied a space to play. Brian Allen tells us Tasmania JackJumpers and NBL executive director Larry Kestelman is willing to help solve Tasmania's basketball court shortage. Let's hope he can do as he has outlined in Brian's yarn. Our city would benefit significantly if Mr Kestelman's wish became a reality.