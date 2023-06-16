Weekly wrap: Let's accentuate the positive because it feels good

G'day readers,
This week we have had a few positive yarns come to us in the Examiner newsroom. So, I decided to accentuate the positive in this week's newsletter because sometimes it just feels good to do so.
Josh Partridge wrote a heartwarming yarn about the "amazing, just unreal" experience Launceston basketballer Brayden Cowell had at the Virtus Global Games.
Declan Durrant has followed the Green Bean's quest to find premises to host a meal night for homeless people since their ability to hold the weekly event at their cafe was taken from them. Declan reported a very positive development in the story this week.
Hamish Geale told us about the ten best Launceston playgrounds. What do you think? Do you know of any that should have been added to the list?
Hamish also told us the somewhat quirky tale of the hidden Launceston road sign keeping tourists in the North.
We have reported on the ongoing saga of a shortage of basketball courts in our city. Our readers have told us many of them have children or grandchildren that play the sport and are concerned youngsters are consistently denied a space to play. Brian Allen tells us Tasmania JackJumpers and NBL executive director Larry Kestelman is willing to help solve Tasmania's basketball court shortage. Let's hope he can do as he has outlined in Brian's yarn. Our city would benefit significantly if Mr Kestelman's wish became a reality.
Well, that's it from me this week.
Thank you for reading the weekly wrap and the Examiner. I appreciate it immensely.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.