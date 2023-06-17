Old Scotch made it nine wins on the trot, overcoming finals contender Perth by 36 points on Saturday in NTFA division one.
Perth, looking to bounce back after a big loss to St Pats, were within 13 points at three quarter-time before the Thistles ran away with a 7.15 (57) to 3.3 (21) triumph at Perth.
Fletcher Seymour, Henry Cornish and John McKenzie were the winners' best while Jordan Eyles, Toby Henri and Billy Walker performed well for the Magpies.
Second-ranked St Pats were also tested with Old Launcestonians trailing by two goals at the final break.
The Saints put on a six-goal to one fourth quarter to emerge 14.10 (94) to 6.11 (47) victors at Invermay Park.
Bridport made it three-straight wins with a 11.15 (81) to 6.11 (47) win against Meander Valley at Bridport Oval.
The Seagulls led at every change and broke away with four majors in the third stanza. Will McBride kicked four goals.
East Coast survived a late charge from Evandale at St Helens to come away with a 7.8 (50) to 6.5 (41) win.
The Swans led by 28 points at three quarter-time. Jack Taylor-Evans booted five snags for the victors.
Lilydale celebrated Patrick Sulzberger's 200th match in style with a resounding 28.22 (190) to 1.0 (6) victory over UTAS Lions at home.
Sonny Whiting finished with nine goals.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
