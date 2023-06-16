Tasmanian winters are cold - but does that make it a bad time to sell your house?
The logic goes that a toasty house, blooming garden and the vibrancy of springtime are more alluring to buyers than a wet backyard and blasting heat pumps.
But are there really fewer listings in winter?
"If you look at the state across the seasons, winter does come off a fraction, but gee it's not much," Harcourts Launceston's Jeremy Wilkinson said.
"It's very minimal.
"If you've got a good quality home in good condition, it doesn't matter where it is ... we're all saying that now is the time to get stuff to the market because there's limited stock out there."
The next six months will see the peak of Australian borrowers coming off low-interest fixed rate loans.
Bushby and Creese's George Bushby said the prospect of widespread mortgage repayment hikes, combined with the typical spring burst of new listings, could make late winter the best time to sell.
"Our advice for sellers would be to try and sell in isolation rather than in competition," Mr Bushby said.
"A lot of good houses will be hitting the market in spring.
"I think trying to beat the volume to the market by selling in August or September is much better than in the middle of spring or later in the year, when there'll be a lot of people coming off these fixed loans that choose to sell."
READ MORE: Launceston's best playgrounds ranked
The landscape is a little different in the commercial property.
Knight Frank Launceston's Rodney Rawlings said selling "when the flowers and trees are out" didn't translate to business transactions.
"Traditionally we do a lot of deals just after the financial year," Mr Rawlings said.
"If businesses are a little slower they've got more time to look around for commercial properties.
"[Winter] is often a time in the hospitality industry where things will change hands so the new operator is up and ready to go for the better weather.
"Often business sales - and particularly hospitality - are still very busy."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.