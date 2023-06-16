Will the Tamar Valley Catchment work?

The Future of Local Government Review has proposed four scenarios for council mergers based around the idea of a Tamar Valley Catchment.
Scenario 1: Establishing one council area that incorporates West Tamar, George Town, and Launceston, as well as commuting areas of Prospect Vale and Blackstone Heights.
Scenario 2: Establishing one council area capturing West Tamar and Launceston but not including Lebrina.
Scenario 3: Establishing one council area comprising the existing West Tamar, George Town, and Launceston LGAs, extended to include the commuting areas of Hadspen, Carrick, Longford, Perth, Evandale and immediate surrounds.
Scenario 4: Establishing one council area that incorporates West Tamar, George Town, and Launceston and extends west to Meander Valley (minus south-west SA1 around Lake Rowallan) but excludes the southern commuting towns of Evandale, Perth and Longford.
The scenarios aim to promote conversations about how to increase the scale and capability of councils without losing local representation and whilst capturing as much common interests as possible.
On the evidence presented, the most compelling arguments are for scenario three, where the common thread becomes the connectivity to Launceston and its urban and peri-urban growth areas and encompassing much of the natural catchment for Kalamaluka.
All the other options either break the link with the Tamar catchment - scenario 2, which leaves out George Town or breaks the link with some or all of the growing satellite commuter areas - scenarios 1, 2, and 4.
Organising local government boundaries around catchments is now the Number one global trend - because sustainability and natural resource management is such a crucial issue. The argument is that our future well-being and productivity will be shaped by how well we manage our interface with the natural environment, especially with a potential influx of up to 30,000 people over the next few decades for the Tamar Valley.
We can see with the shemozzle over Kalamaluka what happens when a catchment is broken up into bits with no overall management plan.
There are some contentious propositions.- Professor David Adams
Managing rapid demographic growth associated with Launceston and its urban and peri-urban areas is and will be one of the biggest challenges facing the Tamar Valley.
The optimistic Australian Government Centre for Population estimates of regional growth indicates that within 20 years, the urban spread of Launceston will have enveloped much of the Northern Midlands, West Tamar, George Town and Meander Valley peri-urban areas, such as in the corridors out to Longford or out to Deloraine.
Indeed the Launceston City Deal and the Greater Launceston Plan both point in this direction, and these plans largely reflect the boundaries proposed in scenario three.
With the rapid growth of Legana and the subsequent traffic problems on the West Tamar highway, we can see the challenges of not being prepared to manage rapid growth.
So it also makes a lot of sense to organise around the demographics of growth and the infrastructure and service challenges that follow.
As could be expected, there are some contentious propositions, for example, that there is a similar community of interest in George Town as there is in, say, Longford or Riverside.
The 2017 conversation about the 'merger' of West Tamar and Georgetown highlighted this tension.
Despite the claims that a 'Tamar Valley Council' could forge a new future for the Valley, George Town decided it was already the 'almost perfect community of interest' and only the then Mayor Brigid Archer voted for the merger. That was the end of that merger conversation, and the Report went straight to the too-hard basket.
The KPMG Report suggested economies of around $1.3 million per annum after the merger. But given the likely merger transition costs and uncertainties (such as job losses in the local economy), the efficiency argument did not gain traction either.
Essentially all the Tamar Valley scenarios would lead to an enhanced role for Launceston, which has always been the titular head of the northern Tasmanian councils.
It would also create a scale and capability that would match most of the proposed southern scenarios making it the biggest or one of the biggest new councils in Tasmania - at around 122,000 people with Scenario 3.
It does, however, capture most of the 'wealthy' areas of Northern Tasmania, which leaves a sizeable rural rump to the east and the west of the new cluster. This could lead to some equity issues with councils such as Meander Valley and Dorset.
So whilst the demographic and sustainability headwinds push towards Scenario Three, there is still a way to go with the communities of interest argument and the subsequent crucial issue of representation.
But it is a sensible start and one where the proposed boundaries follow from a discussion of what the key future sustainability, prosperity and well-being challenges are rather than rhetoric and emotion.
Professor David Adams, University of Tasmania
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.