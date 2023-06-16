Passers-by looking over the fence into Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School on Friday may have been slightly startled and amused to see students and teachers dressed in charming costumes from the 1800s.
Decked out in bonnets, aprons and suspenders, students from Sacred Heart got all dressed up to celebrate the 150th anniversary of their school.
The school is the oldest Catholic school in Launceston and one of the oldest in the state.
In 1873, the school was set up by the Presentation Sisters with the idea of providing for the Catholic families in the area, principal Brent Wilson said.
It was pretty "monumental" to set up a school back then, Mr Wilson said. "I can't imagine what that must be like even today."
In the early 1900s, the Presentation Sisters joined with the Christian Brothers who became part of the school and over time girls and boys were educated together.
Sacred Heart now has 465 students and has seen plenty of highs and lows in its 150 year history.
The pandemic was a defining challenge for the school, Mr Wilson said.
"Like every school in Australia and indeed the world, working our way through COVID was particularly challenging," he said.
But parents, staff and students have worked through it and come out better as a result, Mr Wilson said.
Grade 6 School captains Trixie Martin and Sam Cameron said it was "exciting" to see everyone dressed up and "very funny" to see some of their teachers dressed up as nuns.
Mr Wilson, decked out in an academic gown as an old schoolmaster, said that Sacred Heart students had managed to clean out several op shops in Launceston.
Those who'd left it too late were told "'Sorry, Sacred Heart has cleaned us out. There is nothing left."
Celebrations for this historic milestone have been 18 months in the making, Mr Wilson said.
The school wanted to create a "living history" throughout the anniversary celebrations, he said.
Every assembly for the past 18 months has featured a few photos from the history of the school. Students have then had the opportunity to explore, research, write and draw about them in class.
Sacred Heart Primary will also be putting together a time capsule to mark this occasion and place QR codes around the school buildings so that future generations can learn about the school's history.
The celebrations continue over the weekend with a special luncheon and reunion in Riverside for former students.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
