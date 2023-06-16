The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary's 150-year milestone in Launceston

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated June 16 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sacred Heart Catholic School teacher John Anderson and student Joby Redman in costume as the school celebrates its 150th anniversary. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Sacred Heart Catholic School teacher John Anderson and student Joby Redman in costume as the school celebrates its 150th anniversary. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Passers-by looking over the fence into Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School on Friday may have been slightly startled and amused to see students and teachers dressed in charming costumes from the 1800s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.