Labor says testimony from incoming AFL chief Andrew Dillon before a parliamentary committee proves the government has been dishonest about when a newly built stadium become linked to a Tasmanian team licence.
Mr Dillon told the Public Accounts Committee on Friday a new stadium was identified as a precondition for a team by the AFL Commission and the league's 18 clubs in December 2021 to bring a licence application forward.
After the hearing, Labor's finance spokesman Dean Winter said the government had been caught out by the admission, adding Premier Jeremy Rockliff last September had told parliament that the stadium was not part of the team bid.
"The Premier has lied to parliament and to the Tasmanian people - and there are two very different stories on the public record," he said.
In response, Mr Rockliff said while the stadium was part of negotiations, it was not part of the state government's bid and not agreed to until the AFL agreement was finalised.
Mr Dillon on Friday told the Public Accounts Committee if a 23,000-seat roofed stadium was not built for any reason, an AFL Tasmanian team licence would not be triggered and the licence agreement could not be renegotiated.
"To successfully exist and compete in the AFL competition, quality stadiums are an absolute entry level requirement for a new AFL club," he said.
"The new stadium is critical to the club's financial model and future sustainability, and critical to attracting sporting events and tourists who expect to experience great events in great venues.
"I know there are some who have said they support the team but not the stadium, but we remain consistent in saying they can't be one without the other."
Sports and Recreation Minister Nic Street said Labor could no longer claim to say it supported the team, but not the stadium.
"Ms White has said she will do everything she can to kill the stadium - will she now acknowledge that this will officially kill off the team and with it all the hopes and aspirations of past and future generations of Tasmanian footy supporters and players?" he said.
Mr Winter told media on Friday Labor wanted more information about the stadium project before it determined its position in parliament to have it assessed as a Project of State Significance.
