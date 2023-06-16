The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Premier defends previous statement on team licence conditions

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated June 16 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Jeremy Rockliff last September said a new stadium for Hobart's waterfront was not part of the state's bid for a Tasmanian AFL team.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff last September said a new stadium for Hobart's waterfront was not part of the state's bid for a Tasmanian AFL team.

Labor says testimony from incoming AFL chief Andrew Dillon before a parliamentary committee proves the government has been dishonest about when a newly built stadium become linked to a Tasmanian team licence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.