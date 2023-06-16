Cavaliers and Northern Hawks are gearing up for an exciting Tasmanian Netball League finals run-in following the long-weekend bye.
With just four rounds across three weekends remaining before the post-season, both teams play all others in the top four - including each other.
The Cavs begin this all-important period with a clash against Cripps Waratah on Saturday afternoon, a match which will precede Collingwood's Super Netball fixture at the Silverdome.
Co-coach Dannie Carstens said getting a win in this second-against-third match will be greater incentivised by their recent close losses against the Southern side.
"We're good enough to beat them for sure, when you have a look back to the preliminary finals, obviously that match was bitterly disappointing," she said.
"This year being a change in personnel and losing by one (goal), when you're up by five at one point, that's disappointing as well.
"But I think it's also just essential learning about winning when it matters most and this weekend certainly is one of those occasions where it does matter. We're vying for that second spot on the ladder and that's where we want to be."
The weekend is also exciting for Carstens on a personal note, with legendary Australian netball coach Lisa Alexander coming down to Launceston.
Alongside a session with coaches from across Tasmania, Alexander will be adding her expertise to the Cavs' game, according to Carstens.
"She will just be that extra set of eyes over our processes, giving us some really great feedback by having that high performance lens and experience," she said.
"It's really a once-in-a-lifetime thing for us all, so we'll be relishing that opportunity to have her a part of us for the whole weekend."
The Hawks have a slightly different approach to round 11, with the reigning premiers not playing until Sunday.
Co-captain Tessa Coote said while the preparation for their match will not change, attending the Super Netball contest could give the team some useful insights.
"Those guys are the best at netball, so just watching them you can always learn a few tips and tricks," she said.
Their opponents, Kingston Blues, have been in fine form themselves and sit in fourth, just behind Cavaliers.
Coote was aware of the challenge facing her still unbeaten side.
"They're playing really well and their shooters are shooting very accurately," she said.
"There'll be a great lead-up into finals. We play all three of the other top-four teams which is a really good prep for us and starting off with Kingston, they've got great defenders as well."
Cavaliers' match begins on Saturday at 2.15pm, while the Hawks' clash gets under way on Sunday at 1.30pm.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
