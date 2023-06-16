The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

TNL: Cavaliers and Hawks begin finals run-in against South's best

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
June 16 2023 - 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wing-attack Danielle Laugher last time out for Northern Hawks. Picture Rod Thompson
Wing-attack Danielle Laugher last time out for Northern Hawks. Picture Rod Thompson

Cavaliers and Northern Hawks are gearing up for an exciting Tasmanian Netball League finals run-in following the long-weekend bye.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.