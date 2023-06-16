Launceston basketballer Brayden Cowell returned from the Virtus Global Games in France with some extra baggage - a gold medal.
Representing the Australian Boomerangs at the Games, the world's largest elite sports event for athletes with an intellectual impairment, Cowell and the team were undefeated throughout their five matches.
Defeating the US (138-28), home country France (93-66), Poland (131-36) and Japan (82-60), they took on Portugal in the grand final and took home the gold in a 98-68 win.
"It was amazing, it's just unreal, I never saw something like this happening and obviously it has and it just feels too good," Cowell said.
"I was obviously nervous [in the grand final] but at the end of the day, I put them to the side and I just played the game that I wanted to play.
"It was very emotional with the win as well, I was just very happy and all smiles."
Cowell lives with Asperger's Syndrome, a form of autism, and represented Australia for the first time in November at the Asia Games before this month's global competition.
The 21-year-old described facing France in their country as "incredible" and felt like he played a strong level throughout the tournament.
"The best that I played score-wise was against Poland," he said.
"I felt like I moved the ball around very well to my own pace and played my own game.
"But I think the best one that I did was Portugal with the grand final, just my defence and rebounding.
"The coaches were just thrilled with that and told me how great I was and that really just made me be happy to be part of the game."
Cowell is set to move his focus to club basketball before representing Tasmania in the Ivor Burge Tournament later this year.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
