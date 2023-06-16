Energy bill help from power provider

Tasmanians are accessing help to pay power bills and draining the state government's $350,000 energy hardship fund, indicating that many across the state are financially stretched thin.
The state's power supplier Aurora is stepping in to assist, with a $200,000 funding boost to help more Tasmanians.
Salvation Army Doorways Manager in Tasmania Stacey Milbourne said the additional funding was needed.
"The Salvation Army continue to see individuals and families struggling with the rising cost of living. Many are having to make the hard decision whether to heat their homes, buy food or pay rent for the week," Mrs Milbourne said.
"This funding will make the world of difference for those Tasmanians that are struggling from week to week."
Energy Minister Guy Barnett said Energy Hardship Fund is administered by the Salvation Army and helps Tasmanians who have trouble paying energy bills.
The strain of Tasmanians who are financially stretched thin is beginning to show in various forms, with
"The Fund is now close to being exhausted, so Aurora Energy's additional $200,000 contribution is warmly welcomed and will result in real bill relief for many people who are struggling," Minister Barnett said.
"In addition to this bill support, the Rockliff Liberal Government has partnered with the Australian Government for a $89 million Energy Relief Fund that will see 140,000 eligible Tasmanians receive $250 each year off their electricity bills over the next two years."
He said Tasmania has some of the highest energy concessions in Australia.
Aurora Energy chief executive Nigel Clark said the organisation understood the financial difficulties that some were facing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.