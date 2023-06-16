The Examiner
Aurora boosts state's energy hardship fund

By Isabel Bird
Updated June 16 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 11:54am
Energy bill help from power provider
Tasmanians are accessing help to pay power bills and draining the state government's $350,000 energy hardship fund, indicating that many across the state are financially stretched thin.

