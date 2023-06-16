Collingwood foundational player and co-captain Ash Brazill will retire from Super Netball following Saturday night's match against West Coast Fever at the Silverdome.
The 33-year-old Australia Diamonds representative will leave a considerable legacy at the Magpies with the mid-courter playing in the club's first and last-ever matches.
"I've played 15 years at the top level but now having two little kids of my own and being away from family, in the end it was a pretty easy decision," she said.
"I've absolutely loved my time playing netball but know it's time for the next step. We've just bought a caravan and we're doing a lap of Australia which makes it pretty exciting at the same time."
She talked about the circumstances of the situation with her send-off game coinciding with the Magpies' final match ever after withdrawing from the competition.
"It's been really challenging, I'm not going to lie," she said.
"The last two months have felt like a whirlwind. Even trying to get up to have the energy and motivation to play game-after-game when this team isn't going to exist next year. It's like 'well, what are we playing for?' So that's probably been the hardest.
"But then you look at these girls and it makes it so much easier stepping out with them.
"It's not an ideal way to retire when you're going out with the team as well.
"For me personally, I've been here from day one. I played the first game and played the last game for Collingwood.
"So I feel really privileged and I'm just glad that I'm a player that got to experience what it was like at Collingwood."
She spoke about how the group had banded together.
"The way we played against Adelaide a couple of weeks ago, I challenge any team to get a win after the (licence) news we just had but the way we went out and performed I'm so proud of the girls and it's not just the seven on court but the whole 10," she said.
In 2017, Brazill was also drafted by Collingwood to play in AFLW, making her the first athlete to have played two sports at the elite level for the same organisation.
Playing exactly half of her 144 national-level netball matches at the Magpies, Brazill was made inaugural vice-captain and won the club's best and fairest in 2018, before earning co-captaincy alongside Geva Mentor in 2022.
Collingwood's opponents are also fitting for the retiring veteran, having played five seasons with the Fever from 2012 to 2016 where she won a club MVP.
The Pies have a challenge on their hands with the Fever sitting on top of the ladder.
"Fever are pretty close to my heart. It's where my career took off and I played six years for them. I captained the club," Brazill said.
She recognises it will be an emotional game and plans to take it as it comes.
"The emotion probably won't be at the start of the game but I reckon at the end of the game...you look at Richo (coach Nicole Richardson) after every game and she's like a blubbering mess and I think with the team we're just trying to laugh about it," she said.
"But I reckon being the last game itself. I don't think you can plan for it. I think you've just got to be able to let yourself feel those emotions. Otherwise you're never going to get that chance again."
The top netballer highlighted how much success the Pies had enjoyed in Tasmania.
"Up until last year, we're undefeated in Tassie so seven years straight we did really well," she said.
Brazill also achieved plenty at the international stage, with her 22 caps marked by a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and a debut at the 2015 World Cup.
Her domestic league debut was in 2010, where she played for NSW Swifts in her home state.
Richardson spoke of her admiration for Brazill's career.
"Across two codes, Ash is an incredible athlete and will leave a lasting legacy as a netballer at Collingwood," she said.
"As a foundation player she has played a key role in the Magpies' success and has been an incredible leader for this program.
"Above all her netball success, she is an amazing human being and we are all lucky to have worked and played alongside her.
"There's no doubt Ash's name will go down as one of the great female athletes of this country."
Collingwood host their Western Australian opponents at the Silverdome on Saturday at 7pm.
