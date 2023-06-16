Round 8 of the ODFA season is Charity Round with money raised at games to be donated to hospitals at Oatlands, Swansea and Campbell Town.
In the first game, ladder-leader Triabunna clashes with Campania in what is shaping as a blockbuster match between two in-form sides.
On their home ground, the undefeated Roos will start deserved favourite as coach Paul Rainbird is looking forward to this challenge after two weeks off.
Ryan Sweet is a welcome addition into the side while Gareth Delaney will step in and be another key option up forward.
Campania has travelled well this season having won all away games and an upset win here would nearly lock-in a finals berth after missing out last year.
Alex Gilmour has joined the club and was a tower of strength in the previous game and he could prove to be the difference around the contests, while Jayden Harris crosses from Lindisfarne and his inclusion will strengthen the side.
Alex Cook and Kurt Baker also proved their worth in previous games and should the Wallabies match the intensity early this game could go down to the wire.
Oatlands are back on their home ground when they take on local rival Mt Pleasant.
The Tigers held Campania well in their previous game with Kyle Rogers and Wayne Cook matching their opponents well, while Shane Curtis comes in for his first game crossing from OHA and his senior game experience will be invaluable for the young tigers.
Max Lodge and Tom Birchall each celebrate their 50th games for the Mounties and Joel Hazelwood continues to give his all for the side and is in career-best form having played all games and sitting equal top of the goal-kicking ladder.
Campbell Town hosts Bothwell in the final game where both sides are eyeing off a top-two finish and the lucrative double chance.
Only 13 points separated the sides in round 1 and this game against two quality top sides will also be an intriguing battle.
Injuries have hit both sides in recent weeks and the break has allowed for the recovery of key players. Jacob Wigg comes in for his first game for the Rabbits and he will be a welcome addition in the midfield.
Bothwell have struggled to start strong in games against the top sides and they will need to take it up to the Robins early for the side to travel home with the points.
Woodsdale has the bye. All games start at 1.30pm.
