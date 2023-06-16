The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

Charity Round hits ODFA as Campania battle top Triabunna

By Nick Finlay
Updated June 16 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oatlands listen to their coach at quarter-time. Picture Facebook
Oatlands listen to their coach at quarter-time. Picture Facebook

Round 8 of the ODFA season is Charity Round with money raised at games to be donated to hospitals at Oatlands, Swansea and Campbell Town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.