Police seize about 20 illegal firearms in Northern bust spree

Police have charged two men and seized seven firearms in a crackdown on illegal firearm possession.
In a joint operation yesterday, Tasmania Police charged a 52-year-old man from Punchbowl with firearms and drug charges and a 36-year-old man from Sidmouth with family violence, firearms and drug-related offences.
Detective Inspector Nathan Johnston said that Tasmania Police was "committed to removing illegal firearms from our community."
Since early May, Northern District Police have seized and removed about 20 illegal firearms from the community and charged nine people with firearms-related offences.
"Every illegal firearm in our community is a concern - of those seized in the last few weeks many of the firearms were stolen," he said.
Other recent incidents in the region included:
"Illegal and unregistered firearms are a risk to our communities, and I urge anyone with information about these firearms to come forward - your information can help police to remove these items from our streets," Inspector Johnston said.
"For anyone that has an illegal or unregistered firearm, there is a permanent amnesty in Tasmania and unregistered or unwanted firearms can be handed in to police or licenced firearms dealers without any action being taken."
Anyone with information in relation to illegal firearms or drugs are encouraged to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 330 000.
Information can be provided anonymously.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.