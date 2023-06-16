A five-week crackdown by Police on illegal firearms culminated yesterday in a joint operation which resulted in the seizure of guns and ammunition.
Detective Inspector Nathan Johnston said that yesterday's operation located and seized seven firearms, ammunition, and drugs.
Tasmania Police charged a 52-year-old man from Punchbowl with firearms and drug charges and a 36-year-old man from Sidmouth with breaches of family violence orders, firearms and drug-related offences.
The men are known to each other, Inspector Johnston said.
The operation involved Police from the Northern, Southern, and Western districts and the Dog Handler Unit.
Detective Inspector Johnston said that statewide operations don't occur very often and that Police were showing "a real commitment" to removing illegal firearms from the community.
Since early May, Northern District Police have seized and removed about 20 illegal firearms from the community and charged nine people with firearms-related offences.
"Every illegal firearm in our community is a concern - of those seized in the last few weeks many of the firearms were stolen," he said.
"We need the community to work with us," Inspector Johnston said.
"So any information that can be provided about locations, we relish and we act on it."
"That's the other thing we want the community to know. You provide us information. We'll do the work and locate and seize the firearms and offenders will be held to account."
Other recent incidents in the region included:
"Illegal and unregistered firearms are a risk to our communities, and I urge anyone with information about these firearms to come forward - your information can help police to remove these items from our streets," Inspector Johnston said.
"For anyone that has an illegal or unregistered firearm, there is a permanent amnesty in Tasmania and unregistered or unwanted firearms can be handed in to police or licenced firearms dealers without any action being taken," Inspector Johnston said.
Anyone with information in relation to illegal firearms or drugs are encouraged to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 330 000.
Information can be provided anonymously.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
