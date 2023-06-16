St Patrick's College will have the chance to repeat last year's perfect day in the Sports Association of Tasmanian Independent Schools football grand finals on Saturday.
The catholic school won both the senior firsts and seconds last year at home and could do the same this year - hosting Southern school Hutchins in both divisions.
St Pat's football captain James Leake, who played at the under-18 national championships over the past two weekends, spoke highly of his school's system.
"It's a great credit to the football program that we have at St Pat's, that we've got both teams in the final," he said.
"Last year we were able to get there and win both of them so hopefully we can do the same this year.
"It was an awesome experience for everyone involved, I think we've got maybe seven or eight from this team that were in it last year and they all really enjoyed it.
"Just to come together this year again and have the same opportunity, it's something that we're really proud to do and really excited for the opportunity."
The Northern school were victorious by one point in their only meeting of the season in a rainy day in Hobart.
Due to no Coates Talent League or national championships matches, both sides will be at full strength with Tasmania Devils players Leake, Tiernan McCormack, Olly Woodcock-Davis and Max Roney playing for St Pat's and Josh Curtis, Will Groom and Tommy Bennett for Hutchins.
While the firsts' match-up will be the main event of the day, the seconds are going for an unprecedented four premierships in a row.
With the competition having shifted to regional pools instead of statewide this season, Saturday's match against Hutchins will be the first time they've met.
Vice-captain Senay Todd described the change as "pretty different" but has enjoyed consistently playing against people they know in other teams.
"We've been pretty consistent the whole year and getting the win last year against Hutchins was really good," he said.
"It's hard this year as we haven't played them yet but I guess we'll have to see how we go."
The seconds' match gets under way at 12pm, with the firsts following at 2pm.
