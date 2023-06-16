The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football
Good News

St Patrick's College facing Hutchins in SATIS football grand final

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated June 16 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SATIS grand final footballers Fletcher Harper, James Leake and Senay Todd
SATIS grand final footballers Fletcher Harper, James Leake and Senay Todd

St Patrick's College will have the chance to repeat last year's perfect day in the Sports Association of Tasmanian Independent Schools football grand finals on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.