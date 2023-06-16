An integral part to the best team in Northern women's football and touted by NTFA rep coach Ash Smith as best on ground against SFL, Alice Robinson's rise has been truly impressive.
Excluding a one-off crack at football at the age of 16, the now 22-year-old's journey with the kangaroo leather began just 18 months ago.
A switch from touch football was made following a cut in funding for the sport, but Robinson has made the most of the circumstances and has been playing some electric football for Bridgenorth.
The Parrots sit on top of the premier division ladder having won all eight of their games and Robinson, who has played in seven, has been among the best in six of them.
The on-baller turned winger has credited her change in position and the mentorship of coach Bobby Beams for her impressive form.
"I was in a practice match and Bobby just chucked me on the wing," she said.
"At the end of the game he said, 'I think we found your spot on the field', I just love it out there having a bit of room to run, being a little bit more free with the ball."
Robinson continued her success on the wing at North Hobart Oval on Monday too, kicking NTFA's first goal of the Women's All-Stars Series and finishing with three votes.
It was nearly a fairytale finish too, with the Parrot given the opportunity to level the scores late in the game.
"I was in the middle of the field and I had no one on me and so I just thought I'd go for the ball whenever it comes this way," she said.
"And then it did. I was picking up the ball and I thought, 'I'm just going to have to bust through here', and luckily the ball bounced up into my hands, but I slipped over and then just hit the belly of the ball unfortunately."
Despite this, Robinson said she gained confidence from the match, though she admitted it was faster than any she had been in before.
With the squad's attention now firmly focused on Saturday's match against NWFL, Robinson diplomatically refused to make a prediction, but outlined what her side will need to do in order to win.
"Both teams getting a loss means we're both going to be very hungry for that win," she said.
"We're just going to have to play for each other, come out hard in the first quarter and then take it quarter-by-quarter, but I'm really looking forward to the game, I think it'll be a really good game of footy."
Saturday's match gets under way at 12:45pm at Invermay Park.
FB: M Binns K Lehman
HB: E Attard M Booth K Hill
C: P Ketchell L Freestone S Farrow
HF: H Breward A Green A Robinson
FF: E McKinnell M Cuthbertson
Fol: M Dunn D Taylor J Griffiths
Int: A Boyack C Sharman M Edwards J Jamieson
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.