Tasmania JackJumpers and NBL executive director Larry Kestelman is willing to help solve Tasmania's basketball court shortage.
He's also keen to see the state use its public schools to cater for the sport's growing popularity and demand for courts.
It comes after two articles in The Examiner this week and years of calls for better facilities in Launceston.
Earlier this week, Launceston Basketball Association president Craig Gibson said the North needed 15 more courts to meet demand.
He said growth in player numbers from 1700 in 2018 to 3100 at the end of 2022 had caused difficulties.
Gibson is concerned about catering for new members with the LBA having 400 teams and some games finishing as late as 10.30pm.
Kestelman discussed basketball facilities at a meeting with Sports Minister Nic Street on Friday in Hobart.
"It seems to be due to the popularity of the JackJumpers, the growth of basketball in Tasmania is just extraordinary," he said.
"It looks like it's grown 200-250 per cent and kids are waiting for courts and there are huge waiting lists and kids playing at 10.30 at night.
"So I put a question to him as to what do we do, how do we solve this problem?"
The NBL onwer said they had a positive discussion.
"He's encouraging and I'm very supportive of it - let's get the courts already available through public schools," he said.
"The community has already paid for those courts and facilities, let's unlock those and let the kids play in facilities that are sitting empty.
"So I think that's the first one, let's get the education department and the government to work together to unlock the facilities that are already there."
Kestelman said he wanted to see where he could help with the 30-40 court shortage around the state.
"I'm open to a partnership between state government, councils and myself, if I'm part of a good problem that's been created with kids wanting to play sport, I'm happy to look at a solution as to how to, between the three of us, solve this problem of quickly building some more courts," he said.
Kestelman elaborated on how the NBL could contribute to a partnership.
"I think we look at some extra funding, so I think we look at co-investing in building and managing those facilities," he said.
"We already have a management facilities group with MyState Bank Arena here and will somehow look to expand that. If there's 30-40 courts that need to be built we'll do that as a partnership between local council, state government and ourselves.
"I'm happy to look to invest money if there are gaps, if there are things that can't happen.
"If it can happen without me I'm all good.
"If for example there's a shortfall somewhere then let's have a look (and see) if we can put a little fund together as to how do we actually build those facilities."
A $70 million multi-sport facility, that would cater for basketball, is the third stage of UTAS Stadium's redevelopment.
A government spokesperson earlier this week confirmed designs would not be released until the redevelopment's first two stages had been completed.
UTAS Stadium's first stage is penned for completion in early 2025, while a finish date has not been set for stage two.
A number of indoor sport courts are to be included in the Northern Suburbs Community Hub development in Mowbray.
Kestelman said they were positive steps and the most import thing was consultation.
"What we would encourage, especially when it comes to the bigger facility in UTAS Stadium, that it's done in consultation with us to make sure it's fit-for-purpose for playing more sport, more basketball," he said.
The NBL executive director said he would like to have conversations about a potential Tasmanian WNBL team and other basketball competitions being played to ensure it was built in consultation with the tenants that are actually going to be there.
"We can look at bringing more content, more sport and more activities to those centres as long as it's done in consultation with us," he said.
