Firearm offender blew chance to stay out of jail

A Waverley man bought a stolen firearm and ammunition after his mother's home was shot at, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Ashley James Cashion, 28, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm, possessing a stolen firearm in a vehicle in a public place and possession of ammunition on May 14, 2023.
He also pleaded guilty to several driving offences.
Police prosecutor Melissa Death said police intercepted a Toyota Landcruiser at St Leonards.
Cashion was a passenger, and in the vehicle was a .243 rifle with three rounds in a magazine and one round in the chamber.
"There were 35 rounds of .243 bullets and other bullets," Ms Death said.
"It was found that the firearms and ammunition were stolen from Dilston on April 1, 2022.
Cashion told police in an interview he had gone shooting at Nunamara with his brother Bradley and his cousin Jackson Spratt.
He told police they bought the rifle and ammunition for $500-600 after the house was shot at.
Cashion was also charged with breaching an interim family violence order after an electronic monitoring device in relation to a family violence order dropped to 16 per cent capacity.
Ms Death made an application for a six-week wholly suspended sentence from March 2022 in relation to drug/driving to be activated.
Defence counsel Fran McCracken said Cashion prioritised driving to see his child over the driving disqualification.
"It's not acceptable but perhaps understandable," she said.
Ms McCracken said Cashion sourced the firearm to protect his mother's house.
"He had purchased it without knowing it was stolen and paid a not insignificant amount of money," she said.
She said Cashion was previously convicted of possessing a taser and a shotgun shell in early 2020.
"More relevant in late 2020 is possession of three rifles found at his deceased grandfather's house," she said.
There were several drug driving charges in 2020 and one of disqualified driving.
"He accepts that he will be subject to a further period of incarceration and resolved to plead guilty," she said.
"It is not ideal but not the worst record," Ms McCracken said.
"It's eight pages which accelerated towards the end, unfortunately," Magistrate Evan Hughes remarked.
He remanded Cashion in custody for sentence on June 29 at 2.15pm.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
