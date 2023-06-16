Launceston is often heralded as Australia's most family-friendly city.
And when you consider the smorgasbord of playgrounds on offer - many of which are nestled among scenically spectacular locations - it really comes as no surprise.
Sell it to me: A 40-metre flying fox with an all-abilities seat headlines a playground that oozes Australiana vibes, not least thanks to a resident giant Tasmanian Tiger. There's play equipment for toddlers and children and a dog park nearby.
Pros: Surrounded by walking and bike trails and situated well away from traffic.
Cons: No nearby cafes.
Pro tip: Access via Conway Street in Mowbray.
Sell it to me: You won't find a more scenic playground than Cataract Gorge. The circa-2019 offering is fitted out with some cracking nature-based play equipment and Launceston's only giant hamster wheel.
Pros: Grounds are immaculate, the pool, cafe and toilets are nearby and there's plenty of great walking trails.
Cons: Pushing a pram uphill to the carpark is the equivalent of a Tour de France category 1 climb, no balls allowed on the lawn.
Coffee? Basin Cafe, Gorge Restaurant.
Pro tip: Pack spare socks and shoes for the water play equipment.
Also known as: Punchy, the 'Bowl.
Sell it to me: A great all-rounder boasting a playground, flat green areas, barbecues and a duck pond. There's also a short walk to a 'natural rock fissure', which sounds like a brown bear, but is actually a waterfall.
Pros: Superb parking, ideal for birthday parties, lots of ducks and native hens.
Cons: The ducks and native hens could keep the lawns a bit tidier couldn't they.
Pro tip: The rivulet is great for leaf racing.
Also known as: High Street, Acorn Park.
Sell it to me: There's something surprisingly enchanting about St Georges Square. Parking is easy, there's a good selection of play equipment and it's usually less busy than some of the other major playgrounds.
Pros: Lots of established trees, traffic gives off some bustling city vibes.
Cons: Can be a bit damp, close to a busy road.
Coffee? Le Cafe, Relish, Alps and Amici, Maple, Gigi.
Pro tip: Use Arthur or Ann Street to park on the bottom side of the hill.
Also known as: The Lions Endeavour
Sell it to me: Royal Park has a toddler-friendly pirate ship, climbing equipment for older kids, and an outdoor exercise gym - all overlooking Tamar Yacht Club and Kings Bridge. There's also plenty of green space ideal for ball games and exercising your dog.
Pros: Wheelchair friendly roundabout, cracking boardwalk through to Seaport and Riverbend.
Cons: Finding free parking can be tough.
Coffee? Juice Bar Fifty-Five, Hallams, Stillwater.
Pro tip: Bring buckets and shovels for the pirate ship gravel.
Also known as: The monkey park.
Sell it to me: Launceston's grand old dame has an undeniable charm and is the definition of activity-packed. Immaculate grounds and lovingly-kept gardens envelop a duck pond, monkey enclosure, the City Park Train and endless picnic spots.
Pros: Convenient CBD location, has something for everyone.
Cons: Hutch has been a gallant performer but is overdue for a repaint. Parking could get trickier when the uni moves in.
Coffee? Bread and Butter, Oak Tree Cafe.
Pro tip: The weeing conservatory statue is a surefire hit with the kids.
Sell it to me: What do you say about the park that has it all? This place is the pinnacle. Great parking, ideal for birthday parties, close to the CBD and well-planned-out. Two full-sized basketball courts and ample green space.
Pros: Has equipment for all age groups and is by far Launceston's best playground for older kids.
Cons: Can get very busy.
Coffee? Grain of the Silos, Boathouse Coffee, plus a selection of cafes/ restaurants at Seaport.
Pro tip: BYO bats and balls for outdoor table tennis.
Happy to take a short road trip for a change-up? These three are good value...
Sell it to me: Blackstone Heights has two playground areas on the edge of Lake Trevallyn. The bigger of the two boasts a flying fox and multi-sport court, while the second is just a short walk down to the lake.
Sell it to me: Situated between the cricket ground and the back of Woolworths, this newly-upgraded playground has a BMX track, full basketball court and an array of modern play equipment.
Sell it to me: Enjoying prime real estate on the Longford Village Green, this playground features an electronic gaming component for older kids and motor-themed equipment for younger children. A great mix of play equipment and close to JJs Bakery Cafe.
