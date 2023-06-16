The Examiner
Home/Community/Community News

Best Launceston playgrounds: Top 10 (including 3 you mightn't know about)

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated June 16 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Phillip Biggs, Paul Scambler and Craig George
Pictures by Phillip Biggs, Paul Scambler and Craig George

Launceston is often heralded as Australia's most family-friendly city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.