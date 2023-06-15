Longford's Chayce Jones has signed a three-year contract extension to keep him in Adelaide until 2026.
Playing on the wing, the 23-year-old has been enjoying his best season since arriving at the Crows in 2018 with 69 AFL games under his belt.
In 2023, Jones is managing 18.4 disposals per game - six more than his career average - and has also seen improvements in his marking, tackling and clearance-work.
The Launceston Blues product said it was an easy decision for him to re-sign following the announcement.
"We're heading in such a strong direction and playing some great footy and I want to continue to be part of the team that is growing together," he said.
"I feel really settled at the club and it's nice to be playing some regular and consistent footy so I'm really happy to be staying on."
Adelaide's list management and strategy general manager Justin Reid said the extension came as a result of Jones' impressive form.
"We're very pleased with the progress Chayce is making," he said.
"He's shown he can play at either end of the ground and as one of our best runners, he has had a big impact on the wing this season.
"He is tough and has earnt the respect of his teammates who love playing alongside him and we're very excited that will continue for the next three seasons at least."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
