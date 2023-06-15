The Examiner
AFL: Launceston's Chayce Jones extends with Adelaide Crows

By Ben Hann
June 15 2023 - 4:13pm
Longford's Chayce Jones has signed a three-year contract extension with the Adelaide Crows. Picture by Mark Brake/Getty Images
Longford's Chayce Jones has signed a three-year contract extension to keep him in Adelaide until 2026.

