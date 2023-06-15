The council wants to bury the hatchet with Weber Bros Entertainment The Circus over an outstanding hiring debt.
The Circus was fighting to waive a hiring fee for Royal Park because weather had cancelled several shows last October.
Initially, the City of Launceston deducted three days from the total hire costs of 18 days.
However, the council agreed to reduce the total amount to $7884, deducting a further three days at $1971.
Councillor Tim Walker offered the proposal at the June 15 council meeting to adjust the tally against the recommendation of council officers.
He said the offer was in the hope of achieving a conclusion to a drawn out process.
"If this can bring a resolution to the situation we find ourselves in, then, of course, that's a great thing," Cr Walker said.
"We don't want to discourage people from using the space."
Councillor Hugh McKenzie said the decision showed goodwill in bringing the matter to an end.
"Hopefully we can build bridges in relation to how our circus folk see us into the future and likewise maybe encourage them to come back and use our services again," Cr McKenzie said.
James Carroll, from Swan Bay, represented The Circus at the meeting.
Prior to the offer of a reduced rate, Mr Carroll reiterated at no stage had Weber Bros refused to pay the fee.
"We fear it has, and certainly has the potential to adversely impact their reputation in the marketplace, causing us reputational and financial damage," Mr Carroll said.
He said they had pushed for a waiver due to being unable to host the event at the park for five days.
Included in the council's agenda was an extra cost of repair damage the hirer caused to infrastructure of $1190.35. No discount was offered on that cost.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
