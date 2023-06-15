A classic "eight-point" contest awaits North Launceston this weekend as they hit the Midland Highway to face Clarence.
A Bombers win puts them eight points clear of the fourth-placed Kangaroos but if the home side are victorious, the pair are even on six victories.
Despite his side defeating Clarence by 62 points last time they met, North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer is wary of the 'Roos and is not reading into previous results.
"They'll be a completely different looking team personnel wise," Cox-Goodyer said.
"Mitch Anderton didn't play last time we played them and I believe they got Tyson Hanslow back last week as well.
"We know their best footy is right up there with the best of them and they might have been slightly off that day so we expect them to come out and put in a good performance."
The round-four victory kick-started the Bombers' season as the first of their ongoing run of six wins.
Since then, they've bettered every team in the competition as they knocked off the Southern teams in Lauderdale, Glenorchy, North Hobart and Kingborough before cross-town rivals Launceston completed the gauntlet last weekend.
Cox-Goodyer said the winning run has given his young side plenty of belief.
"When you can put together performances where you do beat teams that are pretty good and around the mark you are, it just builds that belief and I think that's where the guys are at the moment," he said.
"Now the next challenge is to continue that, so that begins through the week with their professionalism and not taking the foot of the pedal with training because that can creep in when you start going ok."
A major part of the Bombers' consecutive success has been the form of co-captain Ben Simpson.
Initially not picked in the Tasmanian squad to face Queensland, the 21-year-old has turned it on in the past month to eventually earn selection, putting together performances of 37, 36, 19 and 26 disposals recently.
His run of form is even more incredible given the fact he missed more than two months last season after suffering with ongoing concussion issues.
"Ben's a terrific young leader and young man - I don't think many people would remember that he's only 21 years of age," Cox-Goodyer said.
"The way he's leading at the moment and the way he's playing football is first class and he's one of the reasons that we're going so well.
"He drives the standard behind the scenes, he drives the standards on game days and if he can continue at this rate, the world is his oyster when you're looking at VFL and that sort of stuff.
"He trained well last night [at the first Tasmanian squad training] so it's a big opportunity this week against Clarence to keep pushing his name forward for the state game."
His brother Sam was the sole inclusion into the North Launceston side for this weekend's match-up, coming in at the expense of Heath Ollington.
The Bombers are being cautious with the Allies squad member, giving him the best chance to be at 100 per cent for a potential national championships call-up.
Clarence come into the clash after defeating Lauderdale to end a two-game losing streak which hampered their percentage.
