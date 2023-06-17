A 100-year-old apple orchard in master brewer Stuart Grant's childhood sowed the seeds for his passions with fermentation.
Independent brewer Mr Grant, 40, who in 2016 founded Ocho Beer, and is head brewer at Miners Gold Brewery in Beaconsfield, began experimenting with home brews while working as a coffee roaster.
"Before I was home brewing, I wasn't even a beer drinker. I was just fascinated by the process," Mr Grant said.
"I have vivid memories of growing up on an apple orchard. I had these 100-year-old apple trees in my backyard, and there'd be so many apples, so I began juicing them," he said.
"The juice would start fermenting, creating these completely unique aromatic compounds. You would poke your nose in the bottle, and there would always be these wild fruity flavour flavours coming out of it."
Mr Grant said he was intrigued by the synergy between different ingredients, and how a few, mixed with yeast, could create such unique flavours.
"I've always been drawn to the scientific side of fermentation. Home brewing opened me up the world of all the flavours that you can get only from fermentation, and hops, malt and yeast," he said.
"Ocho Beer, and becoming a brewer, sort of spiralled from there."
He brewed beers for his friends, his sister's wedding, and then for other events.
"More and more people were saying you should do this professionally, you should start a brewery, and eventually, that is what I ended up doing."
Currently, Mr Grant is looking at how essential oils found within hops can interact with different yeast varieties to create more unique flavours.
He said he likes creating "hop-centric" beers, such as IPAs and hazy pales, and has created Fog on the Tamar and West Street Ale for Miners Gold.
"Those are the beers that are potentially best at showcasing some of the hop flavours you can get, those tropical, fruity flavours that a lot of people are into at the moment."
At the same time, he also likes to experiment creatively with unlikely ingredients, which he does more of under his Ocho brand, such as the beer Happy Place, which is described as a hoppy farmhouse ale, which bring citrussy hops to life.
Another creation is where Mr Grant has used feijoa in the brew.
"We have a connection with a local feijoa farmer, it's a pretty cool fruit, and I've created this refreshing, low alcohol sour beer. It's a popular one," he said.
"You create by an almost one plus equals three situation. You combine what you think ingredients that will work, and that's when you get these unique interactions, which is where you get your bang for your buck in terms of flavour."
If Mr Grant had his way, he would be sourcing all of his barley, malt and hops from local regions.
He said when he can get his hands on local ingredients, the quality is excellent.
"Tasmania is a barley growing climate, it is a hop growing climate. I wish that we could go down the road to a local farm and buy all our barely, malt and hops locally, but both hops and grain are huge businesses, it is more often than not the very large corporations that are running these companies," Mr Grant said.
"We are not always able to deal directly with farmers."
Despite this, Mr Grant said it was good to be able to bring in different hop varieties, and the different flavour profiles of each.
"The hop varieties from each country seem to have quite distinct profiles," Mr Grant said.
"There are aromas and flavours that you can get from New Zealand hops that we just don't get from our Australian grown hops, but all the Kiwi and US brewers are bending over backwards to get the Australian ones," he said.
"It is good to have that wide variety."
It's something that most independent brewers would be appreciative of, as they continue their quests to create the next best beer.
Tasmania is certainly a great place to be brewing. I've been in it for about seven years now, and the scene has at least doubled, probably tripled in size," he said.
"The independent beer scene is probably still only five per cent of the total market. It is still very much small guys against the big brewers."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.