The state's unemployment rate was stable at 4 per cent last month, according to the latest jobs data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.
The data showed that the unemployment rate nationally was 3.5 per cent and the underemployment rate in May was at 6.3 per cent.
In Tasmania, there were 303,800 people engaged in the labour force in trend terms, representing a slight increase from April.
The participation rate remained stable at 62.9 per cent.
Government minister Nic Street said it was good to see the participation rate lift to a record level.
"This means that people who are looking for jobs are encouraged to get out and look for jobs," he said.
Observing the seasonally adjusted data, Labor's finance spokesman Shane Broad said the state had experienced the sharpest rise in the unemployment rate in the country at 4.2 per cent.
"This is in contrast to the rest of country, which saw 76,000 jobs added and the unemployment rate fall to just 3.6 per cent," he said.
"Youth unemployment has also risen in Tasmania for the second consecutive month and now stands at a concerning 12.4 per cent."
Treasurer Michael Ferguson said the data showed that more Tasmanians are employed than ever before, with 291,200 Tasmanians in jobs.
"Contrary to what the Shadow Treasurer, Dr Shane Broad, would have Tasmanians believe, this actually represents an increase of almost 500 Tasmanians in jobs," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.