Tasmania's unemployment rate holds steady at 4 per cent in May

By Matt Maloney
Updated June 15 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 1:34pm
The state's unemployment rate for May was 0.5 per cent above the national unemployment rate.
The state's unemployment rate was stable at 4 per cent last month, according to the latest jobs data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

