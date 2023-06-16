On this week 15 years ago, it was Budget time and sport, weather and the arts were all making news.
Examiner photographer Neil Richardson went to Hobart to cover treasurer Michael Aird as he delivered the 2008-9 state budget.
In the Devonport office, Peter Lord was on deck with a great shot of a stormy sunrise at the Mersey mouth.
Geoff Robson produced great weekend sport images, while ever-green Will Swan found a fisherman and his son enjoying the Tamar River.
Paul Scambler captured our acting Mayor Matt Garwood acting as a teenage performer in the Launceston College production of All Shook Up, and who remembers the old baggage train at the airport?
Phil Biggs saw a group of protestors trying to attract the attention of the treasurer here in Launceston, and pulled his weight with a few shots from a weightlifting competition at Door of Hope.
Around town, finishing touches were being put on stage one of the Launceston gas works site, and Mowbray racecourse was a pile of sand and gravel as the track was laid.
And if you look carefully you'll even find a baby-faced Brodie Weeding, who went on to become The Advocate's senior photographer and 2022 Tasmanian media news photo award winner for 2022.
Peter Sanders and Scott Gelston were also out and about doing their bit for newsprint.
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.