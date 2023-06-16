The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Take a look back at the week that was June 12-18, 2008 in Launceston

Phillip Biggs
By Phillip Biggs
Updated June 16 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On this week 15 years ago, it was Budget time and sport, weather and the arts were all making news.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phillip Biggs

Phillip Biggs

Photographer

Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.