Spreyton trainer Yassy Nishitani has called on the services of Gold Coast-based jockey Nozi Tomizawa to try to get a result with his smart two-year-old The Spirit Of Zero at Flemington on Saturday.
Nishitani booked his fellow countryman to ride The Spirit Of Zero when he learned that the Gold Sovereign winner's regular jockey Ismail Toker had gone home to Turkey for a holiday.
"Nozi and I have been friends for a long time and the horse's owners are also mostly from Japan and wanted to offer him the ride," the trainer said.
As a listed-race winner, The Spirit Of Zero was given second topweight of 58kg in the $150,000 Rod Johnson 2YO Handicap over 1420m.
He is rated an outsider by bookmakers but Nishitani is hopeful he will run well at what will probably be his only appearance for the winter.
"My only concern is that I wanted to give him one run in Tasmania before going over to Flemington but I couldn't find a suitable race for him," the trainer said.
"But I've given him a couple of trials and he's OK.
"After this race, I might spell him over there before bringing him home for our good three-year-old races over summer.
"We had a genetic speed test done and it showed that he will probably be at his best around 1600m and possibly a bit longer."
The Spirit Of Zero travelled to Victoria on Thursday and will be stabled at Cranbourne in readiness for his second interstate assignment.
He finished only 10th in the group 2 Sires Produce at Flemington in March when the form guides noted that he raced too keenly near the lead before fading.
Talented junior driver Brodie Davis returns from suspension to drive early favourite The Gardener in the main race at Mowbray on Friday night.
The Impress Print Stakes is restricted to maidens but is the only race on the 10-event program carrying $12,000 in stakes.
The Gardener, trained by Davis' father Steve at Spreyton, has been placed at four of his six starts since a spell and heads an open market despite a wide draw.
His last-start third to Southern Luck and Centurian Miss in Hobart a fortnight ago was a good effort as he was held up until the top of straight before finishing strongly.
Brodie Davis has just completed a three-meeting careless driving suspension incurred at Mowbray in February. He had an appeal against his conviction dismissed.
He has also appealed a suspension incurred in the Tasmania Cup in March but that case is yet to be heard and he is driving on a stay of proceedings.
His other drives at Mowbray including pre-post favourite Kivik in the Rating 58-63 Pace.
The Rachel Williams-trained gelding was an impressive winner in slightly higher grade two starts ago before taking on the free-for-all stars when last behind Harjeet in the City Of Devonport Quality.
He looks much better suited this week despite a second-row draw and is the equal highest-rated horse in the race.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.