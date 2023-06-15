Six months jail for shoplifter, disqualified driver

A Ravenswood man who pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to a raft of stealing and driving offences received a six-month jail sentence.
Sean Timothy Hudson was guilty of speeding at 142 km on the Bass Highway and being a disqualified driver when riding his unregistered and uninsured white Suzuki motorcycle on November 5, 2022.
Magistrate Ken Stanton also sentenced Hudson for 12 occasions of stealing, mostly shoplifting, in which items worth $2836.72 were stolen.
Hudson tried a variety of vodkas in several thefts from bottle shops despite bail conditions banning him from entering the Launceston CBD.
He stole a bottle of Smirnoff vodka worth $73 at 1.35pm on February 26, 2023, from BWS.
On March 11, he stole a bottle of Fire and Ice vodka worth $86.99 from Dan Murphy's and on March 24, a bottle of vodka worth $66.90.
A spree of thefts started on December 9, 2022, with goods worth $698 from Sportspower perfume gift packs from Myer and Harris Scarfe the next day.
He also destroyed the window of a bottle shop.
On Boxing Day, he stole a Ryobi tool worth $130 and from Total Tools, he stole goods worth $219, which he concealed beneath a jumper.
In the New Year, he went to Harris Scarfe and stole Adidas shirts and shorts worth $460.
On January 14, he returned to Harris Scarfe and stole Adidas gear worth $288. He was arrested in Princes Square, and the sports gear was repossessed.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said that Hudson had demonstrated remorse and facilitated justice by pleading guilty and would get a lower sentence than would otherwise be the case.
He said he had regard to Hudson's prior offences, which included a very serious offence for which he spent seven and a half years in jail.
Hudson was jailed for being an accessory after the fact in the murder of Scott Rock in 2011 but received parole in 2021.
Mr Stanton said Hudson had a disadvantaged childhood and had followed the example he was given.
"You received limited education, and your life has been marred by alcohol and drug use," Mr Stanton said.
He said Hudson had been released from prison shortly before the offending began.
Mr Stanton said Hudson had received a positive reference from an employer who spoke in very positive terms.
"It indicates that rehabilitation is possible," Mr Stanton said.
Hudson is awaiting a Supreme Court date on a wounding charge.
Mr Stanton backdated the jail term to March 20, 2023, and disqualified him from driving for 10 months.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
