Sean Timothy Hudson jailed for six months for speeding, shoplifting

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated June 16 2023 - 7:08am, first published 4:30am
Six months jail for shoplifter, disqualified driver
A Ravenswood man who pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to a raft of stealing and driving offences received a six-month jail sentence.

