"I remember kicking a nice goal from the boundary line and thinking, 'yeah this is alright'."
Lilydale's Patrick Sulzberger reflected on the 198 games since his 2009 debut against Ringarooma, with the club stalwart set to play his 200th on Saturday against NTFA division one opponents UTAS.
With his first few seasons played in the North East Football Union, the now 38-year-old was part of the Demons side which jumped ship to NTFA and captained the side to a famous flag in 2012.
"Greatest memory has to be the 2012 premiership win against Evandale," Sulzberger said of his favourite career moment.
"Lilydale had jumped up a league to the NTFA div two and we were considered a bit country rough and massive underdogs ... it was magic, massive celebrations ensued and it cemented our position as serious contenders."
Named as full-back in the latest NTFA Team of the Decade, Sulzberger has not struggled for success, with six flags to his name across both leagues.
Having reached the summit on the field on multiple occasions, Sulzberger said it has been the club's culture off it which has kept him hungry.
"Lilydale is a super strong and vibrant community and the club spirit lives in the heart of those country boys, it's a pleasure to have played with them all," he said.
"Some of the boys I kick with were just little Auskickers and under-16s when I began and now they've grown into great players and mates.
"I'm always so proud to say I'm part of the Lilydale community and this footy club where the culture and pride is unmatched."
With family at the heart of why he began playing in the first place, the veteran also credited his family for continuing the spark - including his eldest son Blade, who currently plies his trade at TSL side North Launceston.
Describing himself as "reliable and consistent, like the sun coming up", Sulzberger believed little has changed since 2009.
"It's still good times and a laugh, but I don't spend as much money over the bar these days," he said.
Elsewhere, Perth will look to arrest a two-loss slide as they host still unbeaten Old Scotch.
Old Launcestonians face a tough task against St Pats who found their very best form leading into the bye.
Evandale will travel to St Helens with both teams holding a record of 3-5, while Bridport will hope to make it three straight wins against Meander Valley.
