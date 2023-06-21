Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
5 Bed | 3 Bath | 8 Car
This exquisite residence offers the perfect blend of luxury, comfort and breathtaking views over Launceston city, Seaport and the Tamar River.
Step into a world of elegance as you explore the meticulously-designed interior adorned with high-end fixtures and fittings.
As you explore further, prepare to be captivated by the allure of an exquisite inground heated pool.
Harcourts' Jeremy Wilkinson said this home is truly "a stunner."
"This is a home with so many practical spaces for growing families," he said.
"It has access all around the property, has plenty of parking and one of the most amazing pools. With an incredible system of solar panels, heating it year-around is a possibility."
Boasting either five spacious bedrooms or four bedrooms and a sophisticated office space, this home caters to your every need.
Featuring three bathrooms in total, there is also the convenience of a powder room off the main living area.
The chef in the family will love the stunning open-plan designer kitchen with magnificent views, stone benchtops and quality appliances.
But that's not all: this home comes complete with double glazing and a 6.5kw solar power system, ensuring both eco-friendliness and energy efficiency.
Ducted reverse cycle air conditioning plus two other reverse cycle units and floor heating options ensure keeping warm is a breeze.
Luxury meets functionality here, as this residence includes all the extras befitting a property of the utmost quality.
Some of these include:
Here, location is also key, and the home is only four minutes' drive to Launceston's CBD, while being close to the Trevallyn shops, bakery, post office and grocery store.
Experience the pinnacle of elegance and comfort in this remarkable home, where every detail has been carefully curated to elevate your lifestyle.
