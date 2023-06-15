If there was a betting market for the location of Collingwood's final ever Super Netball match at the start of the year, the odds of it being the Silverdome would have looked something like 1000-1.
However, in the space of only a few months there has been a remarkable chain of events which have a ring of destiny to them.
In late April, a decision was made to move Collingwood's round 14 fixture in Hobart against West Coast Fever to Launceston due to a clash with the capital's arts festival Dark Mofo.
On May 16, it was reported that the Magpies' licence was under threat with the club announcing they would review its position in the coming weeks.
Then, on May 25, the Victorian team confirmed their exit with Netball Australia left needing to fill the void to ensure there would be eight teams in the 2024 season.
In the days following the announcement, Netball Tasmania - who at the start of the year renewed their partnership with Magpies for a further two seasons - registered their interest in the vacant spot.
With such a short amount of time to get a team launched, Netball Tasmania chief executive Mitch Coulson said he expected the decision on a potential new team licence to be made by the end of June.
In the meantime, the Magpies' lacklustre season has resulted in them being at the foot of the ladder with no chance of making finals.
This year's campaign has been going decidedly better for the second-placed Fever who are perhaps still riding the wave of momentum from their maiden premiership last season.
Collingwood's form has been encouraging of late though, with a strong first half giving fourth-placed Melbourne Vixens a scare, preceded by an upset win against third-placed Adelaide.
Their victory was made somewhat famous by their post-match song, where they changed the lyrics to "good old Collingwood for two weeks" instead of the usual "forever".
A potential indicator of side with nothing to lose in more ways than one, it can be expected that the soon to be defunct franchise will play in a fearless manner.
Conversely, their Western Australian opponents would in all likelihood lose second spot should they be defeated.
Saturday's match at the Silverdome begins at 7pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.