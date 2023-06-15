Glen Dhu residents are pleading for a new sound barrier to block Midland Highway traffic noise as part of a three-pronged petition to council.
The request comes about two months after a bank of earth was removed to make way for a new carpark opposite Door of Hope in Glen Dhu Street.
Heather Street resident Alison Emery, one of 31 names on the City of Launceston petition, said the noise issues had been compounded by night-time highway roadworks that began early last month.
"It's terrible - there's shift workers in the street and they can't even get to sleep," Mrs Emery said.
"All of us are awake at 1am with the sound of reverse alarms and rollers and excavators, it's just a nightmare."
The petition also calls for two traffic fixes on Glen Dhu Street, including the removal of a new traffic island and the existing 90-degree parking.
Mrs Emery said the traffic island was difficult to navigate for caravans accessing the Big4 Holiday Park, while cars backing out into oncoming traffic from 90-degree parking had been a problem for "quite some time".
In the petition, residents acknowledged Door of Hope had been granted approval to build the carpark in 2018 after buying the land from the state government, but said they had not been aware of the plans.
The Door of Hope complex has been expanding for many years, and will soon carry even more traffic when the Launceston Entertainment Complex opens July 1.
"We're not against the building of their business and there's elevated numbers of people in the area - we're not against any of that - we just need this traffic management and sound barrier done," Mrs Emery said.
A group of Heather Street residents met with representatives from council (which is responsible for Glen Dhu Street) and State Growth (which is responsible for the highway) on Thursday afternoon.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
