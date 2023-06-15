The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Glen Dhu residents plead for Midland Highway sound barrier to be reinstalled

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
June 16 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Emery and fellow Heather Street residents at the site on Thursday. Picture by Paul Scambler
Alison Emery and fellow Heather Street residents at the site on Thursday. Picture by Paul Scambler

Glen Dhu residents are pleading for a new sound barrier to block Midland Highway traffic noise as part of a three-pronged petition to council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.