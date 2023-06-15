The criminal justice system discriminates against women with disabilities who report sexual crimes as they are often doubted, a Tasmanian disability interest group has said.
Women With Disablities has written to a Senate committee, which is reviewing current and proposed sexual consent laws, to call for a national inquiry into ableism discrimination in the Australian justice system and for mandated disability awareness training for all those who work within it.
Women With Disabilities executive director Carolyn Frohmader said women and girls with disability were more likely than their non-disabled counterparts to be subject to all forms of gender-based violence.
She said in the context of sexual consent, it was often assumed that women with disability, especially women with intellectual and cognitive disability, did not have the ability to understand consent to sex.
"In Australia, it is well established that the criminal justice system is inaccessible to and discriminatory against women and girls with disability," Ms Frohmader said.
"When it comes to reporting sexual violence and assault, processes are often inaccessible, police or frontline domestic violence workers are rarely trained in how to support and communicate with women with disability and often doubt the truth of the claims, particularly when they come from women with intellectual or psychosocial impairments."
She said when women with disability went on to face further barriers in the court as judicial personnel often doubted the capacity to testify and had their voice sidelined in favour of a guardian or person.
Ms Frohmader said assault claims were again often doubted in a court setting.
Hannah Phillips, from the Tasmanian Aboriginal Legal Service, said there needed to be uniform consent laws informed by victim-survivors from diverse backgrounds across all Australian jurisdictions.
"While laws are important in setting community expectations, sustainable reduction in sexual violence requires community change," she said.
"One factor in that change is government-funded education campaigns."
Ms Phillips said national consent laws should be coupled with a roll out of trauma-informed training to prosecutors, judicial officers and first responders to improve victim-survivor experience in the criminal justice system.
The Senate committee will hold inquiry hearings over three days later this month.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
