A Swansea couple accused of the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker will not give evidence in their trial.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, have pleaded not guilty to shooting Mr Barker dead on August 2, 2009.
Mr Barker was found dead inside his home with four bullets in his body on August 3, 2009.
The election about giving evidence came after the Crown closed its case at 10.15am.
Mr Jordan's defence counsel Patrick O' Halloran and Mrs Jordan's defence counsel, Fran McCracken, cross-examined the leader of Tasmania Police's Serious and Organised Crime Unit, detective-sergeant Mark Lopes.
Ms McCracken asked about a white four-wheel drive seen outside Mr Barker's home on August 2, 2009.
Mr Lopes said an error was made in a Tasmania Police press release which described the vehicle as a white Toyota Hilux.
He said the release generated nearly half the 97 persons of interest investigated by the unit.
The jury heard during the trial that a woman saw Mr Barker talking with a person in a white vehicle in what she perceived as an intense way.
Mr Lopes said he did not believe the information was relevant.
He said Mr Barker had not mentioned the encounter to anyone he talked to in the nine and a half hours up until his death.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He said a red vehicle seen parked near Mr Barker's home the same day was also irrelevant.
Justice Robert Pearce said the next phase was summing up by Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC and then by defence counsel.
Justice Pearce will sum up after that before the jury considers its verdict.
Justice Robert Pearce told the jury that closing addresses would not start until Monday morning, June 19.
He said it was likely the jury would retire to consider their verdict by Friday, June 23.
"After that we are in your hands," Justice Pearce said.
He said that two reserve jurors would be retained until after the verdict in case of illness.
He said deliberations may go for half a day or for two weeks.
"You must take the time you need, it's been a long trial," he said .
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.