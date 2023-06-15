After last week's win over Launceston, North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer applauded his side's lesser-known players.
He went as far to describe some of his Bombers as "not household names", which he felt was somewhat proven when the initial Tasmanian squad was released last month.
Four Bombers - Cox-Goodyer, Alex Lee, Brandon Leary and Jack Avent - were selected then before Ben Simpson knocked the door down and earned his spot after the fact.
Out of the 10 Bombers to have played every match this season, two are "household names" within the Tasmanian State League - Simpson and Nathan Pearce - while the others are a part of North Launceston's fleet of young guns taking their club forward.
Connor Leeflang, Declen Chugg, Blade Sulzberger, Harry Bayles, Theo Ives, Harvey Griffiths and Lockie Mitchell were all a part of the club's 19 debutants used in 2021, proving their short-term rebuild to have been a successful one, while Jack Aherne came to the club last year.
Aherne and Griffiths would be battling it out for the competition's most improved player this season, with Aherne kicking 10 goals after starting the season as a defender and Griffiths 13 after a massive pre-season.
They are joined up forward by Theo Ives who plays as the side's second tall or leads the way in the absence of Lee, as seen against Kingborough last month.
Despite Bayles being named in the forward line, he is one of the team's leading exponents of the rebound-50 as he, Leeflang, Chugg, Sulzberger and Mitchell are a part of the Bombers' strong defence.
They are only behind ladder-leaders Kingborough in points conceded for the season, averaging 59 per game, having gone as low as 27 last week against Launceston and in the 30s on two occasions.
