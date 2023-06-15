Gallery: Weightlifting Tasmania state championships in Launceston

The Weightlifting Tasmania state championships at Launceston's PCYC on Saturday presented as a great opportunity for The Examiner's photographer Rod Thompson to test his skills.
Lewis Laycock was the 89-kilogram (body weight) champion and overall champion based on Sinclair formula.
The 25-year-old delivered a 105kg snatch and 135kg clean and jerk for his 240kg total.
Bridget Martin, 19, was crowned the state champion for open division women (Sinclair formula).
She lifts in the under-23 women's 87kg plus category and recorded two personal bests.
Her 76kg snatch lift was 11kg better than her own state record which she set in Hobart in February.
Martin's 90kg clean and jerk improved her state record by 4kg which was also achieved in Hobart.
Ron Laycock, her coach, said her new total (166) brought her to number one in Australia in the 87kg plus under-20s and under-23s women's.
He added she was also third in Australia for open women's (over 23) for 87kg plus.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.