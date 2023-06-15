Welcome to the winter edition of Northern Exposure,
There's no denying, winter is here. In Launceston, this means short days, frosty mornings and a jam-packed events calendar that is sure to keep you out of hibernation.
In fact, if you thought winter meant things slowing down, think again. With festivals, gallery shows and local events there's plenty to keep you busy.
In this edition we're just scratching the surface - there's never been a better time to fill up your event calendar than now.
In this edition we're shining a light on some of the upcoming activities you can find throughout the city and beyond. One of the unmissable ones is the Tassie Scallop Fiesta (page 7) where one of our favourite shellfish is front and centre in cooking demonstrations, innovative dishes and hands-on workshops.
Now is also the time to book tickets to Festival of Voices (page 4) that is sure to warm up your vocal chords in this best possible way.
This year, the festival will treat audiences at Launceston's iconic Holy Trinity Church and the acclaimed Josef Chromy Winery to choral sensations and singalong delights.
So what are you waiting for? It may be cold but now is the time to get out and enjoy those expansive blue skies that punctuate winter in Launceston.
To read more, download the latest edition of Northern Exposure.
