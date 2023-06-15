"We've hit the injury jackpot."
Bracknell coach Corry Goodluck is remaining optimistic despite his team's tough injury run.
The Redlegs venture to Bridgenorth on Saturday for their fifth versus sixth NTFA premier encounter.
The top five make finals so it's a big clash considering Bracknell are one game ahead of the Parrots midway through the season.
Already without former Launceston TSL player Michael Musicka (shoulder), the Redlegs will also be missing two key defenders for the match.
Goodluck said Kobi Latham (dislocated knee cap) and Oli Gibson (ankle) had gone down in the past two games and were likely to miss four weeks each.
The coach wasn't sure when Musicka, who hasn't played since round three, would return.
Goodluck also provided an update on ruck Beau Malkin who sustained a concussion during the Aboriginal Round match against Rocherlea.
"It's just more for health and safety reasons I've decided to to give him another week (off)," Goodluck said.
"Football is just a game and I don't want the kid to get hit again in the head and end up doing more damage than what it's worth."
The coach said James Simpson, who has missed the past three weeks with an ankle injury, would be among the inclusions.
The Redlegs' starts have been their downfall and they couldn't narrow the gap when South Launceston got away early a fortnight ago.
"It's a worrying one because I've tried a couple of different things," Goodluck said.
"Sometimes I'm a little superstitious about that and I've tried revving them right up before a game and it hasn't worked. I've done the opposite, it hasn't worked.
"It's one of these things you've got to ask yourself; what do you do pre-game?
"I suppose it's make sure everyone's familiar with the game plan and on the same page and just hope the game goes our way in the first quarter.
"That's the way I think we can get our best starts together. It's just a concentration thing for our group.
"If they're concentrating and ready to go I think we play well."
Bridgenorth will aiming to celebrate midfielder Matthew Zanetto's 150th senior game in style.
Coach Oli Cook had high praise for Zanetto's game as well as his contribution to the club and the wider footy community.
"Matt is an uncompromising ball-winner, goal-kicking midfielder and stoppage beast," he said.
"He is the type of player that you build around. His consistency and ability to prepare himself for game day is second to none."
Cook said the contest would have a big role in shaping the remainder of the season for both sides.
"We have seen when we get our system and style correct for long periods we can compete and beat quality opposition," he said.
"Unfortunately we have also seen what happens when we stray from that for whatever reason."
One of the challenges for the Parrots this season has been handling the competition's strongest sides when they get on a roll.
Cook said the group was working to address that.
"In our stage of development, we certainly found Rocherlea and Hillwood challenging forces," he said.
"We felt our best four-quarter effort was against South Launceston. We had our chances against Longford, we played 132 minutes of great footy, potentially our best for the year then, unfortunately, conceded five goals in eight minutes at the end of the third which was essentially the game."
Seventh-placed Deloraine have big ins for their away battle with South Launceston, who are sitting fourth on the ladder.
Full-back Stan Tyson returns from a broken hand which sidelined him for about five weeks while Rulla Kelly-Mansell comes in for his second match of the year.
Coach Nathan Lowe added Jarrod Scott made his return last week.
"He's just being time managed at the moment and getting himself back into the game. That was his first game for the year last week. He's a previous best and fairest winner."
Lowe has been managing a team that have only played two matches in the past five weeks due to two league byes and their own bye.
"It's been hard, especially with young kids and trying to keep them organised and motivated," he said.
The Kangaroos have lifted their training.
"We did a lot of game-day simulation stuff so we're just get used to the body contact," Lowe said.
"It's just a bit of management for us. In the Rocherlea game, we didn't show up so that was after two weeks off so hopefully this week, with one week off, we can put in a bit better performance."
He said the Roos hadn't put a four-quarter effort together since the start of the year.
"We play one quarter, have a quarter off and play another quarter sort of thing. Our main emphasis is just to play well and play it for longer," he said.
The Roos' biggest dilemma has been scoring against the top sides with Hillwood, Longford and Rocherlea keeping them under 35 points.
"That was down to personnel at the time as well I think," Lowe said.
"We were with Longford for a half and we ended up with no interchange after half-time.
"And then we came up against Bracknell. They got on top of us in the last couple minutes of the game and kicked a couple of late goals and only won by two goals.
"We were on the improve and then we had that two weeks off and we went 50 steps backwards."
South coach Jack Maher said the Bulldogs planned to go in unchanged for the clash at Youngtown Oval.
Reflecting on their recent 33-point win against Bracknell, he said the Bulldogs started well with five goals in the opening term.
"It was probably the first game where I felt like we were starting to really play to our potential," he said.
"And then it turned into a bit of an arm wrestle through the second and third quarters and then we just got the job done. And you take a win against Bracknell at Bracknell every day of the week."
At full-strength, the Bulldogs are premiership contenders but they have had an up-and-down season in part due to their ins and outs.
Maher feels they are on the right track even if they continue to have key injuries and absences in the second half of the year.
"We always knew that probably wasn't going to click straightaway with the new group and coaches but we seem to be starting to adjust quite well now," he said.
"Then if we do come across a few injuries and whatnot our under-18s and reserves are starting to click now as well - they're both on top of the ladder.
"I feel like we've got depth there for sure to cover but just like any side leading in to the backend of the season, you just want to stay as healthy as possible and let the results take care of themselves."
The Bulldogs want to get their attacking game going and kick big scores.
"We've been concentrating on our clearance stuff but it's just our movement going forward and forward-50 entries, we've just got to tidy them up," Maher said.
"Defensively we haven't been scored against massively. I feel like our game plan and side is set up very well defensively."
In other matches, ladder-leaders Hillwood welcome Scottsdale and George Town host third-placed Longford.
Rocherlea have the bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.