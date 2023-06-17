Non-traditional families have jumped at the support offered through a newly established Facebook group, Rainbow Families Tasmania.
Lilydale couple Ashlee and Lisa Morgan started the group over the King's Birthday long weekend, and more than 100 people have already joined.
My son has two mums. It's good to see others with two mums or two dads, and families that aren't just the 'norm'.- Ashlee Morgan
Ashlee Morgan said they had decided to start the group after noticing similar safe spaces were "lacking".
"My son has two mums. It's good to see others with two mums or two dads, and families that aren't just the 'norm'," Mrs Morgan said.
She said the group would be inclusive of all non-traditional families.
"Families come in different shapes and sizes, and there's nothing wrong with that," she said.
The idea of a rainbow network for parents was birthed when a gay couple shared their experience with Lisa Morgan while at Adoreu Baby store's common feeding area.
Adoreu Baby co-owner Amanda Reilly said the men shared their experiences of discrimination after their daughter had been born to a surrogate.
There's such a need for that community to be supported, they're entitled to have a safe space to go with their children as any hetrosexual couple is.- Adoreu Baby co-owner Amanda Reilly
Mr Reilly said the store had supported Lisa's idea of providing a safe space for non-traditional families.
"There's such a need for that community to be supported, they're entitled to have a safe space to go with their children as any hetrosexual couple is," Ms Reilly said.
She said the store saw the potential to support the network through a variety of ways including antenatal classes.
Ashlee said her family had always felt welcome in the store.
"As a same-sex family its been incredible the way Adoreu Baby has treated us," Mrs Morgan said.
"There's not the awkward 'where's the dad' questions."
Mrs Morgan said Rainbow Families Tasmania would be inclusive of those who were expecting or planning to have a child.
"We had so many questions when we started IVF," Mrs Morgan said.
"We didn't have something like this."
She said they were lucky to meet a family also undergoing IVF once they had started the process.
While families with teenagers would also be welcomed, particularly those discovering they fall into the LGBTQIA+ community.
Mrs Morgan said meet ups would be organised once warmer weather arrives.
"It's for anyone to have a chat and to let the kids play," she said.
She said a lot of people had been looking into what the Facebook group had to offer already.
"We haven't got anything negative, which is surprising," Mrs Morgan said.
"It's been good to see it so positive."
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
